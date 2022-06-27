ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fourth of July holiday travel is going to be a mad rush. Here's how Arizonans can prepare

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Prepare for congested highways and bustling skies this week.

AAA expects a busy Independence Day 2022 travel season, even as gas prices remain expensive and air travelers are concerned about flight cancellations.

From June 30 to July 4, AAA expects 47.9 million people, including 919,715  Arizonans, will travel 50 miles or more from their homes to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Gas prices leveled off from record highs last week amid fears of a recession, though they remain higher than last year.

Oil prices fell from $122 to around $110 per barrel, and new Energy Information Administration data found gasoline demand dipped slightly to 9.1 million barrels per day.

While these factors helped limit price increases, AAA analysts expect gas prices "will likely remain elevated" because oil prices remain volatile.

Yet, the first summer of $5 per gallon gasoline won't be enough to cancel road trips, said Aldo Vazquez, spokesman for AAA Arizona.

AAA expects 42 million Americans, including more than 771,000 Arizonans, will drive to their Fourth of July vacation destinations.

"We expect a record number of travelers hitting the road despite high gas prices, which means travelers aren't being deterred from enjoying their summer break," Vazquez said.

As of Thursday, the average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $5.34 per gallon in Arizona and $5.63 per gallon in Maricopa County, above the national average of $4.94 per gallon, according to AAA.

Maricopa County has the highest gas prices in Arizona because it is required to sell a specially formulated blend called cleaner burning gasoline because of federal air quality regulations to reduce smog, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Best and worst times to hit the road

The Arizona Department of Transportation urges holiday travelers to expect the unexpected, whether it's packed highways or emergencies on the road.

Transportation analysts suggest the slowest times for traffic are early morning and at night, while the busiest times are late afternoons and early evenings as holiday travelers and commuters mix on the highways.

"Experience tells us that busier holiday traffic conditions are expected to start by mid-morning on Friday on the popular routes out of the Valley. That's what happened on the Memorial Day weekend, despite higher gas prices," said ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel.

Motorists can expect heavy traffic on northbound Interstate 17 to Sedona and Flagstaff and northbound State Route 87 to Payson, Nintzel said.

Travelers heading to and from California will cause more traffic on interstates 8 and 10 as well, he said.

June 30 and July 1 are expected to be the busiest driving days. Bob Pishue, an analyst with the transportation data company INRIX, suggested avoiding traveling during the afternoon on those days if possible.

"We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal," Pishue said in a press release. "Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays."

Tips for Arizona road trippers

Nintzel offered the following suggestions on what people should do before driving for the holiday weekend:

  • Check vehicles for tire pressure, engine belts, hoses and fluid levels, and to make sure the windshield wipers are working.
  • Pack an emergency kit that includes first aid items, flashlight, batteries, snack foods, water and tools. This can help if you get stuck in traffic for an extended time, your vehicle becomes disabled or you need to fix a flat tire.
  • Be prepared for monsoon weather that can include dust storms and heavy rain. Pull off the highway and exit if possible when you see a wall of dust ahead. When it rains, slow down and give extra distance behind vehicles when pavement is wet.

July 4 weekend road closures in Arizona

ADOT and its contractors don't have any state highway closures over the holiday weekend, Nintzel said. They plan to limit construction that could impede the flow of traffic.

One area where motorists should plan for extra travel time is along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, between Sedona and Flagstaff.

"Traffic is limited to one direction at a time for an ongoing highway improvement project along the switchbacks north of the Pump House Wash bridge," he said. "There are vehicle width and length restrictions also in place there."

What to expect if you're flying out of Phoenix

Fewer people will fly to their destinations than drive this week. But airports will still be busy, as AAA forecasts 3.5 million Americans, including 92,394 Arizonans, taking to the skies.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport does not issue passenger traffic forecasts for Independence Day travel, but airport spokesman Greg Roybal said he expects the holiday will be "comparably busy as other holiday weekends, like Memorial Day."

July is typically the busiest summer month at the airport, in part because of Independence Day, Sky Harbor documents showed. More than 3.8 million people flew from Sky Harbor in July 2021, only about 13,000 fewer passengers than pre-pandemic levels in July 2019.

Building on an expected record year , Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in east Mesa is preparing for a Fourth of July weekend traffic spike by opening 600 new economy parking spaces at its Ray Road lot. Another 700 spots at the lot remain under construction and should be ready by the fall.

"As passenger activity increases, so do facility and infrastructure pressures at the airport," said Brian O'Neill, Gateway Airport's CEO and executive director, in his monthly executive director's report. "The new, on-airport parking spaces will ensure that all passengers desiring to park at Gateway Airport will have a space."

Independence Day air travel tips

Roybal offered these suggestions for air travelers to make their experiences getting through the airport a comfortable one:

  • Pack a face covering and other personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer. While airports and airlines are not requiring masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks while flying.
  • Reserve your parking in advance online at Sky Harbor Discount Parking . Off-airport parking services also allow you to book your spot in advance.
  • Double-check your carry-on and checked bags to make sure there’s nothing from the TSA prohibited items list in them. See what can fly and what can't at https://www.tsa.gov .
  • Confirm your flight status before heading to the airport for your flight or to pick up a loved one. Check your airline’s website or skyharbor.com .
  • Give yourself plenty of time. Arrive at least two hour before your flight (three if flying internationally.) Travelers can check security wait times on skyharbor.com and on the flight information screens in the airport once they arrive.
  • Reduce your time in the TSA line. Sky Harbor's PHX Reserve program allows you to schedule a time to go through.
  • Reserve your rental car in advance. Don't expect to just show up and find one available.

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

