Here's why fans of period rom-com movies should put 'Mr. Malcolm's List' on their list

Is it a period drama or a romantic comedy? Or both?

It's hard to tell at times, but "Mr. Malcolm's List" borrows from both genres and the result is a film that is both classic and unique. It's fun and romantic, with beautiful wardrobes and scenery and an outstanding cast. It checks almost all the right boxes.

The film, by director Emma Holly Jones, was first released in 2019 as a short film based on Suzanne Allain’s then-self-published novel of the same name. The entire 11-minute short is available to watch on the YouTube page for Refinery29 , which calls it an “1800s love story full of your favorite actors.”

Cast of characters

They’re not wrong about the cast. The short film stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù from "Gangs of London," Freida Pinto from “Slumdog Millionaire," Oliver Jackson-Cohen from "The Invisible Man" and Divian Ladwa from "Lion," who steals any scene he's in even with hardly any dialogue.

The short also included Gemma Chan from "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Eternals" in the lead role. In the feature film adaptation she is replaced by Zawe Ashton, known for “Velvet Buzzsaw.” The full-length movie also includes Theo James from the “Divergent” film series.

Not only is the cast full of talent, it’s also a perfect example of how to do diverse casting in a period drama, something that has been a hot topic of debate recently.

'Fire Island': Rom-com is basically 'Pride and Prejudice' with gay men. It's delightful

Getting poetic justice

Mr. Malcolm (Dìrísù) is whatever you would call the 1800s version of a player. Every girl is vying for his attention, and he is all too aware of it. So be it out of arrogance or convenience, he makes a list (hence the title) of characteristics a girl must meet in order to marry him.

Julia Thistlewaite (Ashton) goes on a date with Mr. Malcolm, and it doesn’t go ... great. Especially since she thinks the Corn Law is a type of diet (it's mentioned many times in this film but never explained; it's basically a set of regulations on grains in the United Kingdom during the era).

Julia is disappointed, but that quickly turns to anger when her cousin tells her about the impossible standards of the list in an effort to comfort her. It does not.

She instead takes it as an affront and vows to get back at him, enlisting the help of her childhood best friend, Selina Dalton (Pinto). Julia coaches her to be an exact match to the list, with the intention that she will seduce him, then turn around and say that he does not meet her own list.

'The Lost City': Lots of fun reasons to see it. The ending just isn't one of them

Worth adding to your watchlist

"Mr. Malcom's List" is almost like a parody of a period drama, and I mean that in a good way. But at times it feels almost too ambitious and drags on a bit at 1 hour and 55 minutes long, while still glossing over some details.

It’s not going to be the blockbuster hit of the summer, but it’s a cute, feel-good movie that’s combines a lot of classic elements in a creative way.

'I Want You Back': Starring Jenny Slate, this movie has the classic rom-com feel

'Mr. Malcolm's list' 4 stars

Great ★★★★★ Good ★★★★

Fair ★★★ Bad ★★ Bomb ★

Director: Emma Holly Jones.

Cast: Freida Pinto, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Theo James and Zawe Ashton.

Rating: PG.

Note: In theaters July 1.

Contact the reporter at alexis.potter@azcentral.com or follow the reporter on Twitter @alexispotter_ .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's why fans of period rom-com movies should put 'Mr. Malcolm's List' on their list