ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2an25C_0gNFSnpG00

The Auburn Tigers are showing interest in a rising defensive back recruit.

The Auburn Tigers have offered Lake Wales defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound safety has picked up a ton of offers from high-quality schools so far throughout his recruitment.

Though listed as a 3-star by 247 Sports, he has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Pitt, and many more. The Auburn Tigers got in the mix for Anlin Jr. over the weekend.

Anglin Jr. announced that Auburn offered via Twitter . He posted a picture of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the caption, "Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University." He tagged two official Auburn accounts, defensive backs analyst Jeremiah Wilson, and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge.

Auburn has been able to attract defensive back talent over the last several years. In fact, defensive back was probably the strength of the 2022 Auburn signing class due to Etheridge's ability to add several guys to the class as time was winding down.

247 Sports has the following notes on Anglin Jr.

Two-way player for a Lake Wales (Fla.) team that went 9-3 and made second round of 6A state playoffs. Picked off five passes while totaling 83 tackles in 12 games on defense while working primarily at safety. Caught 24 passes for 358 yards and three scores on offense.

At the moment, Florida State is the favorite to land Anglin Jr. Two crystal balls have been placed projecting him to become a Seminole. Still, this Auburn coaching staff has shown they are not afraid to keep going after a player commits elsewhere.

Anglin's cousin is Derwin James, who became a defensive standout with the Seminoles and eventually was a first-round draft pick.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Auburn University#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Florida State
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His 1 Biggest Concern For Michigan This Year

Michigan had a monumental 2021, ending an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State en route to a Big Ten title and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. When speaking about the Wolverines at a charity golf event, per MLive's Aaron McMann, former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit wasn't bitter about seeing his former rival flourish. However, the College GameDay and new NFL commentator for Amazon's Thursday Night Football is interested to see how Jim Harbaugh's squad responds to significant roster turnover.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Lands 4-Star Former Georgia Commit

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is heading to Columbus. Former Georgia commit and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced his commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Monday evening. Lee is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He's the No. 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
877
Followers
670
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy