Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

The Auburn Tigers are showing interest in a rising defensive back recruit.

The Auburn Tigers have offered Lake Wales defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound safety has picked up a ton of offers from high-quality schools so far throughout his recruitment.

Though listed as a 3-star by 247 Sports, he has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Pitt, and many more. The Auburn Tigers got in the mix for Anlin Jr. over the weekend.

Anglin Jr. announced that Auburn offered via Twitter . He posted a picture of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the caption, "Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University." He tagged two official Auburn accounts, defensive backs analyst Jeremiah Wilson, and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge.

Auburn has been able to attract defensive back talent over the last several years. In fact, defensive back was probably the strength of the 2022 Auburn signing class due to Etheridge's ability to add several guys to the class as time was winding down.

247 Sports has the following notes on Anglin Jr.

Two-way player for a Lake Wales (Fla.) team that went 9-3 and made second round of 6A state playoffs. Picked off five passes while totaling 83 tackles in 12 games on defense while working primarily at safety. Caught 24 passes for 358 yards and three scores on offense.

At the moment, Florida State is the favorite to land Anglin Jr. Two crystal balls have been placed projecting him to become a Seminole. Still, this Auburn coaching staff has shown they are not afraid to keep going after a player commits elsewhere.

Anglin's cousin is Derwin James, who became a defensive standout with the Seminoles and eventually was a first-round draft pick.

