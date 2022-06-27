ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley 101 says 'let her play': 50 years of Title IX through an Arizona lens

By Kaely Monahan, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

This year Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools, turns 50. The landmark legislation has become synonymous with women’s sports in addition to affecting education.

On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the amendment into law.

It says that no person can be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex under “any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Should any education institution be found in violation, it would lose federal money.

While sports is not specifically mentioned, the amendment has permanently altered the course of women’s athletics.

In this episode of Valley 101, we explore this landmark law through an Arizona lens where we hear from those who’ve seen its passage, implemented it and benefited from it.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Valley 101 says 'let her play': 50 years of Title IX through an Arizona lens

