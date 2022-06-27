ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Ledger

Coming up: Summer Blessings Fair, Squantum Road Race, orchestra concert in Quincy

By The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDJgw_0gNFSiPd00

Teen wins first place in statewide competition

MARSHFIELD – The Daniel Webster VFW Post and VFW Auxiliary 8345 have named Alyssa Budd, 14, of Marshfield, as the first place winner of the 2022 Auxiliary Post 8345 Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue statewide competition. She was selected by the VFW Auxiliary Massachusetts Department in the high school division for her video singing the national anthem, which will continue on to compete at the national level.

Church fair to take place July 2

MARSHFIELD – The First Congregational Church of Marshfield will host its 128th annual Summer Blessings Fair on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2 on the Town Green and Parish Hall, 1981 Ocean St. There will be artisans, craft sellers, books and plants for sale, along with sweet treats. The church's thrift store, Thrift and Gift Shoppe, will also be open. There will be a frog pond, crafts, temporary tattoos and face painting for children. Refreshments will also be available. For more information, email secretaryfccm@gmail.com or call 781-422-3927.

Road race supports July 4 parade

QUINCY – The annual Squantum Road Race will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at the Squantum Fire Station, 86 Huckins Ave. Registration is $20 per person and free for children under 10 years old. Money raised will support the city's July 4 parade. For more information, contact Bruce Ayers at bruce.ayers@yahoo.com.

Concert planned for July 9 in Quincy

QUINCY – The City of Quincy will hold a city-wide "Patriotic Celebration" with Tom LaMark and his Orchestra on from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9 on the Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St. There will be lawn games, beer and wine options for sale and a contest for best patriotic outfit. Free.

Sister City Committee seeks host families

SCITUATE – The Scituate/Sucy-en-Brie Sister City Committee is sponsoring a Séjour Linguistique program for 12 high school students ages 16 to 18 from July 10 to July 24. The organization is seeking host families. The American host students will receive community service hours. The guest students will be in English class four mornings per week and go on regional excursions in the afternoon. For more information, email Patricia Jacquart at prjacquart1410@gmail.com or Jake Kovach at jkovach@scit.org.

Joint reunion for Hanover High classes of 71, 72

HANOVER – The 50th Class Reunion of the Hanover High School Class of 1971 and 1972 will be held jointly Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hotel 1620, 180 Water St., Plymouth. The group is looking for lost classmates. Join the Facebook group "Hanover High School Class of 1972 - 50th Class Reunion" and sign up before July 15. For more information, call Lori Hayes, president of the Class of 1972, at 781-789-8590.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Comments / 0

Related
nshoremag.com

20 Ways to Have Family Fun on the North Shore This Summer

School’s out. What now? There’s plenty to be said for riding bikes in the neighborhood, playing catch in the backyard, and, of course, hitting the beach. But sometimes, you need a plan for amping up the fun. So we’ve rounded up 20 ideas for making sure you and your kids have your best summer yet.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nshoremag.com

Celebrate July With Fireworks and Festivals on the North Shore

Whether they’re Independence Day–related or not, summer festivals abound on the North Shore in July. Most have fireworks and food, some have races and games, and a few even have costumes. This guide breaks down the many festivities the region offers this July, from fireworks to parades to long-standing traditions like Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming. After the cancellations of 2020, last summer saw a slight return toward normalcy with a few fireworks displays and parades returning. This year, even more events join the roster—read on for more details.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston Magazine

The Best Theme Parks for Family Fun near Boston

Treat yourself–and the kids–to the area’s top roller coasters, water slides, and more. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Six Flags New England. Agawam. Drive time from Boston: 1 hour, 40 minutes. Best for: Thrill-seeking families...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Neil Diamond musical performances canceled in Boston due to COVID

BOSTON - The noise was not beautiful outside Emerson's Colonial Theatre Tuesday night from patrons who felt they'd been stiffed."We drove in, parked, had dinner and it's canceled," one woman said. "I'm upset."Even worse if you drove all the way from upstate New York."We came all this way," another woman said. "Very disappointed."Dozens of people arrived at the theater only to discover that the Neil Diamond musical, "A Beautiful Noise," has been scrubbed, all the way through Sunday's show.The theater says so many cast members have COVID the show simply could not go on.The decision was apparently made early Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Orchestra#Temporary Tattoos#Festival#Squantum Road Race#Vfw Post#Vfw Auxiliary 8345#Marshfield#Parish Hall#Quincy Quincy
The City of Malden (Official)

Lots Going on in Malden this Summer!

July will continue the busy summer season already begun in downtown Malden following the first Summer Festival on June 4th and the fabulous turnout at the Phantom Gourmet event last weekend where nearly 8,000 people were in attendance. On Tuesday, July 12th Malden’s Summer Concert Series will resume with the...
abingtonnews.org

Selectmen close Island Grove Park from dusk to dawn

Island Grove Park will now be closed to nighttime dogwalkers, joggers, fishermen, and, especially, miscreants and ne’er-do-wells. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 Monday night to close the park from dusk to dawn in an effort to end persistent problems with noise, vandalism, and unruly gatherings. Selectmen Alex Bezanson,...
ABINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
universalhub.com

Mattapan Square liquor store gets OK to move next door over objections from church across the street

The Boston Licensing Board today unanimously approved a plan by Camilo Liquors III to move from its current ramshackle location at the corner of Edgewater Drive and River Street to a better maintained building next door, over the objections of ministers and parishioners at the Church of the Holy Spirit, who say the store's often angry customers regularly sit - and urinate and defecate - on church property.
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Huard deaths devastate family, community

CUMBERLAND – The shooting death of a couple in a neighborhood near the Arnold Mills Reservoir last week shattered a family and left neighbors and friends devastated. No words could adequately convey the pain that will be felt for many years to come, said those closest to Courtney and Eric Huard, of 28 Birchwood Drive off Nate Whipple Highway.
CUMBERLAND, RI
iowa.media

THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nbcboston.com

Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

A sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption. PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday. The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy