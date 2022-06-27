ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNDAY'S LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bazydlo helps East Side sweep North County

By Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Baseball

American Legion

East Side 11, North County 1; East Side 9, North County 6 : Cam Carignan was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alex Charlonne was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Joe Bazydlo was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI to lead host East Side in the first game.

Will Ernst struck out six and scattered five hits over six innings for East Side.

In the nightcap, Bazydlo and Colin Johnson (RBI) each had three hits and John Tulley doubled twice and drove in three runs to secure the sweep for East Side (7-3).

Andrew Capps was 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead North County (3-6) in the second game.

Leominster 3, Keene 1 : Adam Bessette struck out six over six one-hit shutout innings, while Declan Bourgault struck out two to close it out to lead visiting Post 151 (6-4).

Mike Anderson drove in a run for Leominster, while Nick Garcia and Sean Dutton each singled.

Northborough 5, Framingham 4 : Conor Lee went the distance and scattered six hits and struck out four, while Andrew Carlson doubled in the winning run to lead host Northborough (3-6).

Northborough's Jackson Gamache was 2 for 2 with a double, run and RBI, and Tighe Clark singled and drove in a run.

Main South 5, Sturbridge 3 : Chase Eggen and Sean Belton (double) each had two hits to lead host Main South (3-7).

Daniel Bourget and Timothy Paine each had three hits and drove in a run to lead Sturbridge.

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts 7, Brockton 6 : After the visiting Rox rallied from a 7-1 deficit to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Worcester's Alex Johnson came on to pitch out of the jam, getting a strikeout and a groundout to earn the save and help the Bravehearts (13-13) snap a six-game losing streak with a win over Brockton (8-19).

Sal Grinstead was 2 for 5 with two runs and a RBI triple, Jack Goodman was 2 for 3 with a solo homer to lead Worcester.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: SUNDAY'S LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bazydlo helps East Side sweep North County

