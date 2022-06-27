ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

More than half of MSCS second graders at risk for retention under reading policy

By Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

More than half of all second graders who attend Memphis-Shelby County Schools finished the recent school year at risk of being retained and not promoted to the third grade under a new policy aimed at increasing literacy skills for students.

Of the 8,153 second graders in the district, 4,545 students, or 56%, are not reading at the grade-level metrics the district requires, MSCS said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon.

Most of those 4,545 MSCS students are attending classes this summer, making up about a third of the 12,000 students registered to attend. So long as the second graders attend 90% of the camp, they likely can go to the third grade next year. Whether the students will need to participate in additional interventions will depend on their final grade in reading.

More: MSCS could require hundreds of second graders to attend summer school. Here's why

Called the Third Grade Commitment, the district approved the policy in 2019 and has lowered some of the requirements this school year, a review of documents shows.

Last year's second graders were the first class of students to be impacted. The policy for the district's second graders mirrors a statewide reading intervention and retention policy for all third graders in Tennessee, which will take effect next year.

At least 481 second graders could be held back

MSCS said Friday they weren't able to get 481 of second graders who didn't meet the requirements of the policy signed up for summer classes, which began June 13 and ends July 15.

"We want, no we need, the community’s help in getting these recent second-graders in class Monday morning,” MSCS Superintendent Joris Ray said in the press release issued late Friday.

The policy requires a 90% summer school attendance rate of students, and it remains unclear how these 481 students could achieve it by starting two weeks into the program. MSCS responded to an inquiry Monday by saying the students would need to do additional summer work required of students who finished the year with a final reading grade below 70%, but didn't clarify how that would solve the separate attendance requirement, or if the attendance requirement would in any way be waived.

"Our school leaders have reached out multiple times--through phone calls, emails, teacher notes, and text messages--to the families of students whom we know need extra interventions,” Jaron Carson, chief academic officer, said in a statement.

“We are committed to ensuring that all students can read before they enter third grade," Carson continued, "which is why we offered before, during, and after school tutoring this school year and are now offering additional interventions through our Summer Learning Academy.”

More: Tennessee student reading scores 'largely back to pre-pandemic levels,' state data shows

The new statistics provide one of the first looks into how the district's own policy and an incoming state law impacting third graders headed to fourth grade could impact students and their districts, which will be expected to offer more tutoring or summer learning resources to students and manage staffing for any swell of students who are held back.

Recently released statewide test scores show the number of students on grade level has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but that still leaves 65% of students not on grade level, and results for third graders show the share of students farthest behind in reading is higher than 2019, before the pandemic.

District lowered requirements of third grade policy

Mirroring a statewide third-grade retention law set to take effect this upcoming school year, the district policy requires second-grade students to score 8 points on a 12-point scale meant to assess literacy milestones.

In creating its own policy for second graders , the district has mirrored much of the state's policy for third graders, which also offers students tutoring and testing options as alternatives to retention. Students already head back are exempt from third grade retention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYtSo_0gNFSd0000

For MSCS' policy for second graders, report card grades and quarterly assessments earn a student points on the criteria. Any student scoring proficient on the state TCAP test for reading at the end of the year will move to third grade, no matter how they scored on other criteria.

Part of the criteria is median Lexile scores, where higher numbers are associated with better literacy. The district lowered the requirements at some point this school year.

A document available in early March, and still accessible online , showed Lexile scores of 60 to 65 points higher than the requirements listed by the end of the school year . That changed the highest Lexile score required from 485 to 425. A student achieving that score by the end of the school year would earn three points toward the eight needed, instead of just one.

MSCS said Monday it made the updates to the scores based on recommendations from a study commissioned by the company that does the assessment, called Illuminate FastBridge.

"This system change impacted the previously published fall Lexile levels,” the district said it wrote to families.

Students who don't score at least eight points aren't automatically held back. Instead, there are two paths: One for students with final reading grades at 70% or higher and the other for students who had a final grade below 70%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6012_0gNFSd0000

For either path, as long as students attend the required amount of summer classes, they will move to third grade. Depending on how much tests show they learned during the summer classes, they may have required tutoring in third grade.

Second-grade students will be only be held back if they don't earn eight points on the criteria and fail to go to summer school.

District implemented policy to improve reading rates, academic achievement for students

The policy is meant to improve reading performance for some of the district's youngest students, in the years when researchers say learning to read matters most. In explaining the impacts of the policy, district and school leaders have described a cycle they say begins with low literacy and can end in missing out on high school graduation, incarceration and poverty.

In recent years before the pandemic, about a quarter of the district's third-graders were reading on grade level. That fell to 14% last year, with even fewer of the district's economically disadvantaged and English language learning students reading on track, far from a 2025 goal of 90% . The district has revised the goal to 74% of students reading on track before they go to middle school by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd1eN_0gNFSd0000

Schools invited families of second graders to virtual and in-person meetings in January and shared with families about how their child was doing so far. Purposeful, one-on-one communication was paramount in making the most of the policy and bringing students back up to speed, board member Stephanie Love told the district in February.

"I don't have the data, but I'm willing to bet a lot of students who are not on grade level are also students who either have chronic absenteeism issues or truancy issues. And we have a hard time reaching those parents," Love said. "So how are we going to reach parents that we haven't been able to reach to even bring their children to school, to get them to participate in some way that's going to be beneficial?"

Former board member Shante Avant and current board chair Michelle McKissack also pushed the district at the time to be as proactive as possible in talking with families about what could be required of their second graders.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: More than half of MSCS second graders at risk for retention under reading policy

Comments / 3

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor Lee Harris has a new approach to increase gun safety, and he is ready to share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his plans to make the city of Memphis safer. Mayor Harris has made it clear that gun safety, reducing crime and decreasing gun violence are some of his priority concerns, and now he is pushing a new project to work with law enforcement, community leaders and advocates, and gun owners.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Shelby County could declare violence an epidemic, fund program to fight it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent crime will be a hot topic when Shelby County commissioners get together Monday afternoon. The board is considering a new resolution declaring violence an epidemic across Shelby County. “WHEREAS violence is an epidemic in Shelby County, Tennessee, and can benefit from strategies used for disease control … ” reads the beginning […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis 5-year-old is working to keep his community clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many initiatives from the city of Memphis working to keep neighborhoods clean. You have the 901 Keep It Clean Campaign, Memphis City Beautiful and more, but one thing the city doesn’t have is 5-year-old Amarious Patterson from South Memphis. He’s gone viral in a video of him asking to take out his neighbors’ trash.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absenteeism#Mscs
AOL Corp

'I cannot have this baby': A Memphis abortion clinic scrambles to serve desperate patients ahead of 6-week ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Whether or not it's legal to set off your own fireworks depends on where you live. Check out the list below to find out. Or, you can check out one of these celebrations in a community near you. West...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced it is suspending providing abortion services in Tennessee. “This decision was not made lightly, and is due to Tennessee’s legal landscape, which is extremely hostile to abortion access,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army seeing an uptick in women seeking shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army in Memphis said they’ve received calls from dozens of women looking for emergency shelter assistance for their families. Stacie McGhee is a Case Manager for the Salvation Army’s Renewal Place Program. She says this summer, the number of women seeking emergency...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS
reporterwings.com

Tennessee tries again to block bank’s sale to credit union

The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions has filed an appeal to a judge’s decision to allow Orion Credit Union’s purchase of Financial Federal Bank to proceed. The $1 billion-asset Orion, of Memphis, Tennessee, announced in August that it agreed to acquire the $774 million-asset bank,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy