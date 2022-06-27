WCU Boasts Impressive Number of Graduates Who Found Success in the Coaching Ranks of Women’s College Sports

Tina Sloan-Green, center. Image via Temple University.

West Chester University boasts a staggering list of graduates who have achieved much success in the coaching ranks of women’s college sports, writes Mike Jensen for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Among them is Eve Atkinson, a 12-time All-American swimmer who became the first female athletic director at an NCAA Division I-AA football-playing institution, Lafayette College.

Although he did not play basketball as a student at West Chester, Geno Auriemma started coaching as an assistant at Bishop McDevitt High School while he was an undergraduate. He has since won a record 11 NCAA titles at the helm of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team.

In 1976, Betty Costanza started the women’s track-and-field team from scratch at Penn and remained there until 2002.

Cathy Rush, who competed in basketball, lacrosse, and gymnastics at West Chester, gained fame as the coach who led Immaculata to the first three AIAW national titles in women’s basketball.

Meanwhile, Tina Sloan-Green became the first Black player on the U.S. women’s national field hockey team and then the first Black head lacrosse coach in women’s intercollegiate lacrosse history at Temple.