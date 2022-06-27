ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

WCU Boasts Impressive Number of Graduates Who Found Success in the Coaching Ranks of Women’s College Sports

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZaAN_0gNFSbEY00
Tina Sloan-Green, center.Image via Temple University.

West Chester University boasts a staggering list of graduates who have achieved much success in the coaching ranks of women’s college sports, writes Mike Jensen for the Philadelphia Inquirer

Among them is Eve Atkinson, a 12-time All-American swimmer who became the first female athletic director at an NCAA Division I-AA football-playing institution, Lafayette College. 

Although he did not play basketball as a student at West Chester, Geno Auriemma started coaching as an assistant at Bishop McDevitt High School while he was an undergraduate. He has since won a record 11 NCAA titles at the helm of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team. 

In 1976, Betty Costanza started the women’s track-and-field team from scratch at Penn and remained there until 2002. 

Cathy Rush, who competed in basketball, lacrosse, and gymnastics at West Chester, gained fame as the coach who led Immaculata to the first three AIAW national titles in women’s basketball.

Meanwhile, Tina Sloan-Green became the first Black player on the U.S. women’s national field hockey team and then the first Black head lacrosse coach in women’s intercollegiate lacrosse history at Temple.

Read more about these West Chester alums and more in the Philadelphia Inquirer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Penn State Brandywine

Penn State Brandywine is one of 19 Penn State Commonwealth Campuses across the state. It is located on 112 acres at 25 Yearsley Mill Road in Media. It offers four-year baccalaureate degree programs in 14 fields of study and two associate degree programs. The following positions at Penn State Brandywine...
MEDIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
State
Connecticut State
West Chester, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
West Chester, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
West Chester, PA
West Chester, PA
College Sports
VISTA.Today

Grant Aids Planned Community College Campus in Delco

An artist's rendering of an addition to the proposed campus at the former Archbishop Prendergast High School. A $750,000 state grant has been earmarked for the transformation of the former Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School property in Drexel Hill into new facilities for a Delaware County Community College southeast campus, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Prepping for the pros at Wilmington Country Club

Having taken some of the worst Mother Nature could dole out, Wilmington Country Club (WCC) is getting ready to host the best in men's professional golf. The club's South Course will host the BMW Championship, and the top 70 golfers remaining in the FedEx Cup playoffs, from August 16th to 21st.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jensen
Person
Cathy Rush
Person
Geno Auriemma
VISTA.Today

Longtime Chester County Educator Finds Success with Daycare Franchise

Jody Thompson, founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center.Image via Elysium Marketing Group. Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center, continues her legacy by expanding on her educational childcare franchise one school at a time. For more than 25 years, Ducklings has been a leader in early education in Chester County and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Immaculata University#Lafayette College#Wcu#Temple University#West Chester University#The Philadelphia Inquirer#All American#Aiaw
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls

If visiting the majestic Niagara Falls is on your bucket list, why not plan an epic voyage through amazing North American scenery as you check it off. A road trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls will allow you to do just that, with the added bonus of seeing some stunning natural landscapes and fabulous cities along the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
LehighValleyLive.com

Valley’s LGBTQ find unique ways to fill void left by closure of Stonewall, other gay bars

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy