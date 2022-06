A 26-year-old Lexington man has been charged with a felony after authorities responded to a bomb threat in Concordia. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Concordia Police Department responded to a call from Live Well Community Health Center in reference to a threat over the phone. An employee from the center told authorities that Joseph Michael Farris threatened to “blow up the place and toss a doctor around” after not being able to refill a prescription. The center was placed on lock-down as a result of the threat.

