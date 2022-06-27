ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County reports 15 new COVID cases; Michigan cases plummet 31.4%

 3 days ago
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,681 new cases. That's down 31.4% from the previous week's tally of 15,578 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.2% from the week before, with 721,538 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 1.48% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Branch County reported 15 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 37 cases and minus one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,622 cases and 185 deaths.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 74 counties, with the best declines in Wayne County, with 1,971 cases from 2,903 a week earlier; in Oakland County, with 1,701 cases from 2,441; and in Washtenaw County, with 516 cases from 1,011.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Luce County with 289 cases per 100,000 per week; Iron County with 208; and Keweenaw County with 189. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 1,971 cases; Oakland County, with 1,701 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,073. Weekly case counts rose in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Charlevoix, Luce and Midland counties.

In Michigan, 69 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 137 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,592,078 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,744 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,967,639 people have tested positive and 1,015,938 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 26. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 909
  • The week before that: 952
  • Four weeks ago: 1,180

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 63,626
  • The week before that: 57,605
  • Four weeks ago: 54,872

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

