Florida Gas Prices Fall Ahead Of July 4th Holiday

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
Florida gas prices declined 14 cents last week, according to AAA. The state average has now been on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 21 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high price of $4.89/g on June 13th.

“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.”

The discount at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy, following the Fed’s interest rate hike. The U.S. price of oil declined a total of 11% during the past two weeks.

AAA forecasts that auto travel will set new records this Independence Day, with 151,000 more road trippers than last year. More than 42 million Americans are forecast to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. More than 2.3 million of those will be Floridians.

It will cost around $25 more to fill the family vehicle’s gas tank this year. On Sunday, the state average price for regular unleaded was $4.68 per gallon. That amounts to $70 for a full 15-gallon tank. Holiday travelers paid $3.01 per gallon on July 4, 2021; and $2.68 per gallon on July 4, 2019.

In the news: ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ Season 2 Streaming Now

Drivers should expect busy roads during the holiday weekend, particularly during Thursday and Friday afternoons, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip. AAA advises road travelers to leave early and identify alternate routes in case you encounter congestion.

AAA also urges drivers to ensure their vehicle is road trip ready. AAA expects to receive 446,000 calls for roadside assistance during the holiday weekend. Getting a full vehicle inspection could help ensure you are not one of them. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified mechanic.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.86), Gainesville ($4.77), Naples ($4.77)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.50), Pensacola ($4.55), Panama City ($4.57)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app .
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator .
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National
$4.900$4.908$4.983$4.600$3.092 Florida $4.678$4.693$4.821$4.581$2.939 Georgia $4.407$4.413$4.475$4.137$2.912

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

