JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after he hit a tree when the tire on his car blew out Wednesday morning. Warren Davis, 78, of Jones was traveling eastbound on M-60 highway near Hospital Street when he lost control of his car after a tire blew out. The blow out caused the car to slam into a tree on the side of the highway, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO