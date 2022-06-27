ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

AMBER Alert canceled For Nampa Children

By KMVT News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has now been canceled. The Nampa Police Department has issued an...

103.5 KISSFM

Boise Police Continue Searching For Missing Teen

It's never good news when the police are looking for someone but when it comes to missing teens and persons, the community always comes together. For nearly a month now, 16-year-old Lele of Boise has been missing and her friends and family are concerned. Boise Police has been leading in the search for her whereabouts.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man who rammed police cars with van to serve at least 10 years in prison

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who used a stolen van to ram Boise Police patrol vehicles and threatened officers in July 2021 is going to prison for at least 10 years. District Judge Derrick O'Neill on Tuesday sentenced Ezra Smith, 26, to serve 25 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before he is eligible for parole. An Ada County jury on March 30 convicted Smith of two counts of aggravated assault or battery on certain personnel and use of a deadly weapon in committing those crimes. Before trial, he pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft, attempted petit theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Family members remember Utah woman killed in Idaho crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Family members on Tuesday were remembering a Utah woman killed in a weekend crash that also left her father critically injured. On Saturday, Idaho State Police said 39-year-old Ainslee Larsen of Kearns was riding with her father on a motorcycle on State Highway 16, south of Emmett, when a driver in an SUV crossed over the center line and struck them.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It Has Been 35 Years Since One of Boise’s Most Gruesome Murders

If you’ve lived in Boise for quite some time, you have a name for this home on Linden Street. Murder House. Chop Chop House. Macabre Manor. All of those sinister nicknames can be traced back to one of Boise’s most gruesome and twisted murders on June 30, 1987. The victim’s name was Preston Murr. According to court documents, it had been an eventful day for Murr. One that began with him being cited for disorderly conduct after getting in a drunk fight following a funeral. The fight wasn’t Murr’s only interaction with law enforcement that day. He called them several hours later, saying that someone had threatened to kill him.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Teen Seriously Injured in Wood River ATV Crash, Three Others Hospitalized

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
HAILEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gem County car crash claims one

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday at 4:08 p.m. on SH16, near mile marker 110 in Gem County. Police say a 52-year-old woman from Emmett was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, traveling northbound on SH16, when she crossed over the center line and struck a motorcyclist traveling southbound.
GEM COUNTY, ID
boiseguardian.com

Ada Parks: “Boise River Never Safe”

Ada County Parks Director Scott Koberg said in an internal e-mail to the County Commissioners Wednesday, “The Boise River is never ‘safe’,” after the commishes questioned news from the Boise Fire Department claiming 14 rescues–including four “life-saving events” in about five hours. Koberg...
BOISE, ID
boisedev.com

‘Getting dangerous’: ITD knew of Idaho 55 issues before major slide that narrowly missed a driver. Now it’s millions over budget

On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air. High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs […] The post Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR

