I-40 westbound closed near Laguna due to commercial vehicle crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 117 near Laguna due to a crash. Laguna Police are investigating a commercial vehicle crash and traffic is being diverted to NM 124, according to a tweet sent out by New Mexico State Police. Drivers are expected to see heavy delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
