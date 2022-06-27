ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna, NM

I-40 westbound closed near Laguna due to commercial vehicle crash

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 117 near Laguna due to a crash. Laguna Police are investigating a commercial vehicle crash and traffic is being diverted to NM 124, according to a tweet sent out by New Mexico State Police. Drivers are expected to see heavy delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

