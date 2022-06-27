I-40 westbound closed near Laguna due to commercial vehicle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO