Danville Parks and Recreation’s annual July 4 Celebration at the Crossing will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature free entertainment and arts and crafts. This year’s musical entertainment is provided by Seven Til Sunrise and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and other concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. The event is sponsored by URW Community Federal Credit Union, J&J Equipment Rentals and Sales, J&J Truck Sales, Inc., and Danville Parks and Recreation.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO