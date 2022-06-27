ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

Rock Island County Budgets-In Recycling

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Melton, the agency's Staff Coordinator says the $80,000 could be used to provide financial support for private bin sites. "Midland Davis volunteered to start accepting drop-off recycling at...

www.wvik.org

Sioux City Journal

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
OTTUMWA, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Galva Council hears complaints regarding golf carts

Jamie Hopping was elected Mayor pro tem at Monday night's city council meeting in the absence of Mayor Rich Volkert. The council approved a recommendation by the Galva Planning Commission for Ethan Olson at 116 Southwest 4th Street to replace his old garage with a new one that will be 3.5” rather than the required 6.5’ from the side property line.
GALVA, IL
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Board questions Ameren charges, says goodbye to another member

If you think you're feeling the pain this year every time you open the power bill, the County has had the same sticker shock exponentially. County Administrator explained to the Board Thursday June 26, that the delivery portion of the Ameren bill has gone from $5 per KW to $236 per KW. This is an increase solely in the delivery fees for the power. Interstate Commerce Commission rules allow no markup on the actual cost of power used.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
County
Rock Island County, IL
Davenport, IA
Society
KWQC

Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Primary Election Result Could Change

In the race for Illinois House District 72, Gregg Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 28 votes, or three-tenths of one per cent. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says 162 mail ballots from Democrats in the 72nd District have not yet been returned, but they could count when the results are certified if they were postmarked by election day.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Iowa Supreme Court affirms Stanley Liggins’ conviction in 1990 death of Rock Island girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Pro-choice protesters gather in Davenport park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pro-choice abortion advocates gathered at Davenport’s Vander Veer Park on Sunday to protest the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protest was organized by Scott County Democrats. Protesters heard from speakers encouraging them to vote on Tuesday if they live in Illinois or...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bayside Bistro has closed original Davenport location

The owners of Bayside Bistro announced Tuesday that the Davenport location in the Village in East Davenport is closed. “It is with some sadness but also with hope looking towards the future, that we’re announcing the closure of our Village of East Davenport location effective immediately,” the restaurant said in a release, noting they’re looking for a new spot.
DAVENPORT, IA
#Waste Management#Signage
I-Rock 93.5

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
KWQC

Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jo Daviess Co. explosion, fire

Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
BETTENDORF, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Ray Nash, Henry County resident, turns 104

The first day of summer, June 21, was a big day for Ray Nash. It marked his 104th birthday celebration with family and residents at Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo, where he has made his home since November of 2017. He was born in Mineral in 1918 in the middle...
HENRY COUNTY, IL

