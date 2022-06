LOS ANGELES -- Members of the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles are celebrating their seventh anniversary of making beautiful music. The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all trans-identified chorus in America, consisting of transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming and gender-fluid individuals. TCLA celebrates diversity and acceptance so that others can see and feel the joy they share through music.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO