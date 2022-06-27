ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies looking for Louisiana man who allegedly poured acid, bleach on woman’s face

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Ballard, Jr., 35, of Roseland.

TPSO would like the public to keep an eye out for the Louisiana man who is facing charges relating to domestic violence.

“On June 22, 2022, deputies responded to a residence in Roseland where it was reported that Ballard had poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victims face causing chemical burns,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman in this case sustained multiple injuries.

TSPO says, “The victim also had major bruising to her body which also included a punctured lung and busted ear drum.”

James Ballard, Jr., is charged with 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 1 count of Domestic abuse battery – child endangerment, 1 count of Protective order violation, 1 count of false imprisonment and 9 counts of failure to appear.

If you have any information on the location of the 35-year-old Louisiana man, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.

Brayton Matthews
3d ago

If true send him to Angola and put him in general population I’m sure he will find many people to beat up there, seeing as how he is apparently a tough guy …. haha‼️

Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

This guy needs to be put away before he hurts others..... that's evil what he did to that women.

