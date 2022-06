SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — You can view the incident in the video above. A Florida judge has been disciplined after a video showed him cursing out a defendant. A document from the Chair of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission shows that Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver is to be suspended without pay for 60 days, will receive a public reprimand, and will be required to complete an anger management course and stress management counseling.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO