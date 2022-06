Looking for the best electric lawn mower? If you had asked me a few months ago, I might not have recommended my Greenworks electric mower. I have been using it for the past four years, but it has some issues. That said, I actually do like it a lot. It’s wonderfully lightweight and quiet, and it has two ports to hold batteries up to 5 Ah each. It always has more than enough juice for my entire front and backyard. That means I don’t need to take a break to recharge.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO