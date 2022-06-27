ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Saturday night, officers were called to the Pickwick Place Apartments, located near I-240 and May Ave.

Investigators say the victim was shot several times and died at the hospital.

So far, authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

