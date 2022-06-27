One killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Oklahoma City.
On Saturday night, officers were called to the Pickwick Place Apartments, located near I-240 and May Ave.
Investigators say the victim was shot several times and died at the hospital.
So far, authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
