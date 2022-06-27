ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia announces 42nd race in East Point

By Martel Sharpe
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. (SCFG) has announced that registration for its 42nd Sickle Cell Race/Walk is now open. The race is set to take place on Saturday, September 10, in downtown East Point.

“For more than 40 years this race has been the catalyst that brings us together as a community in the quest to improve the lives of those living with sickle cell disease, and we are thrilled to be back and in person after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic,” said Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG) Executive Director Tabatha McGee.

The much-anticipated charity event benefits Camp New Hope, a weeklong summer camp for kids and teens living with sickle cell disease.

It is through Camp New Hope that campers are able to enjoy an outdoor enriching adventure while learning self-help sickle cell management skills and positive image development in a medically supervised environment.

The Foundation’s goal is to raise $100,000 in community support to continue and expand our summer tradition that has been enjoyed by countless numbers of children each year.

During the 42nd Sickle Cell 5K Race/Walk, participants will run the 5K (3.1 miles) course through beautiful and historic downtown East Point and the city’s diverse communities.

While in town, everyone will get a glimpse of the New City Hall and downtown growth, convenient transits, neighborhoods, hospitality, and robust businesses.

The 5K run is chip timed, the course is certified, and it’s a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. As a bonus, sickle cell testing will be offered through the SCFG’s mobile Health Hub unit at the race site.

The 2022 top three finishers in the male and female categories will be awarded a plaque and a prize, including an 11-inch Apple iPad Pro, a 55-inch flat screen color television or a $125 Visa Gift Card.

All participants in the 42nd Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk will receive a finisher’s medal and a certificate of completion.

Early Bird registration ends June 30. Just enter the (one) word “ Earlybird ” for a $5 discount. Register at https://sicklecellrace.com

TO COLLECT BOOKS TO DONATE TO CHILDREN AT CAMP NEW HOP

The post Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia announces 42nd race in East Point appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

