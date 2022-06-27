SPI Closes Forestlands Temporarily To Public

Sonora, CA — Citing the ongoing drought and high fire danger, Sierra Pacific Industries is closing its forestlands to public access until conditions improve. SPI’s lands, in areas where it is not actively logging, are typically...
VALE, Ore. (CBS2) — A grass fire has burned an estimated 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border, the Bureau of Land Management reports. The Willowcreek Fire started Wednesday night, and Interstate-84 was initially closed due to the smoke. The fire is about 45 percent contained and due to lighter winds, the fire is not expected to spread as much as it did Tuesday.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Wednesday evening, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 118,752 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
Update at 10:45am: The Rices Fire has grown to 768 acres. There is still no containment, according to the incident command team. Original story posted at 6:16am: Nevada County, CA — One of the first major wildfire incidents in the Northern California region this summer season erupted yesterday and forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings.
ONTARIO, Ore. — Firefighters from several agencies around the region are working to contain a wildfire in Malheur County, Oregon, north of Vale. Smoke from the fire also is noticeable in much of southwestern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and local rural and rangeland firefighters...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Most California households would get up to $1,050 from the government to help them put the nation’s most expensive gasoline in their cars, part of a relief package in the state’s record-setting operating budget that lawmakers are scheduled to approve later this week.
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
Over 500,000 residents between Maine and Oregon can expect to see stimulus payments worth up to $1,700 this week. While there is no news regarding a federal stimulus check anytime soon, states have stepped up. Many states are using the American Rescue Plan funding they received to create stimulus and...
Klamath County — For the past few years, an ever-growing problem has plagued farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin. Each summer, an infestation of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets swarms across the region. The term Mormon cricket was coined in the 1800s when the insects overran Mormon crops in...
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Tuesday he says will help guard against outside prosecution of anyone who receives an abortion or other reproductive care in Nevada, and better protect healthcare workers who provide the services. His executive order comes as fellow Democratic...
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
