ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis dropped the criminal charges against Travis Moya, nearly one year after he was attacked by a K9 with the Alpharetta Police Department. Moya and his attorneys said that despite this, they are still fighting for justice. Moya said he was still reliving the nightmare of being attacked by K9 Aries last July, when he was reportedly having a mental health crisis and police were called to his home. “I heard the first command of ‘get him,’ and then I heard the second command of ‘get him’ again,” he said. “Death...

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO