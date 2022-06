LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the better part of the last decade, the Beck Center for the Arts has proudly displayed the artistic work of its visual arts faculty and staff. This year’s exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is currently open through Aug. 21 in the Jean Bulicek Galleria, located on the first floor of the Lakewood campus’ main building, 17801 Detroit Ave.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO