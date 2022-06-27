4th of July 2022: Where to watch firework displays in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

Check out our list of Fourth of July events around Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Don't see your town? Information can be sent to hclark@lohud.com and kcroke1@lohud.com.

June 30

West Nyack: Clarkstown's fireworks event at Felix Festa Middle School, 30 Parrott Road, begins at 6:30 p.m. with activities for kids. At 8 p.m. the Mighty Spectrum Band will perform. A fireworks display will follow the performance. A rain date is planned for July 1. Visit clarkstown.gov/event/fireworks for more information.

July 1

Ossining: The first of Ossining's RiverJam concert series will be followed by fireworks at Louis Engel Waterfront Park, 25 Westerly Road. Pablito y su Latin Show will begin at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks and beverages for purchase. A rain date is scheduled for July 8 at 5 p.m. Check out ossiningriverjam.com for more information.

White Plains: An Independence Day Celebration will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at White Plains High School's field. Go to cityofwhiteplains.com for more information.

For subscribers: Independent luxury hotels are finding fans in the Hudson Valley

Dining: Six Hudson Valley food trucks to try out this summer

Local: Outdoor farmers' markets in, around the lower and mid- Hudson Valley

July 2

Playland: The amusement park will be hosting firework displays the entire holiday weekend, beginning July 2. On July 2, 3 and 4, displays light up the sky beginning at 9:15 p.m. Firework displays will continue every Friday afterward for the remainder of the summer. Visit playland.com/shows for more information.

Pound Ridge: From 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Town Park, 199 Westchester Ave., the town's fireworks celebration will feature food trucks and music by DJ Dieter. Parking permits are required and must be purchased in advance. They're free for resident of Pound Ridge and $30 for non-residents. Go to townofpoundridge.com/livinghere/july-2-fireworks-celebration for additional information.

July 3

Peekskill: At the city's Riverfront Green, fireworks will light up the night sky at nightfall. On July 1, there will be a parade through the city beginning at 7 p.m. at the Central Fire House, Broad Street and Park Street, and ending on Water Street near Central Avenue. A Laser Light Show will follow the parade at the Riverfront Green. On July 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gentlemen of Soul will perform at the Riverfront Green. Visit cityofpeekskill.com/home/news/fourth-of-july-festivities-in-peekskill for more information.

Pomona: The Rockland Boulders at Palisades Union Park will host two nights of Independence Day fireworks beginning July 3. On July 3, the Boulders will face off against the Ottawa Titans at 6 p.m. and on July 4 they'll pay against the Sussex County Miners at 6:30 p.m. At the July 4 game there will be a "patriotic cap" giveaway. For more information, visit nyboulders.com/promotions .

Southeast/Brewster: The Town of Southeast Fireworks Extravaganza will take place on Independent Way in Brewster from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, check out facebook.com/events/1640660116292277 .

Valhalla: Fireworks return to Kensico Dam Plaza at 9:15 p.m. Before the fireworks, a DJ will perform beginning at 5 p.m. and the FDR Drive Band will perform at 7 p.m. Admission is free and parking is limited. Those attending the concerts are asked to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic. Go to parks.westchestergov.com/music-fest-and-fireworks for more information.

July 4

Mamaroneck: The fireworks display will begin after the sunset, somewhere between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m., in Harbor Island Park. A rain date is set for July 5. The fireworks accompany the village's annual Fireman's Carnival. Check out village.mamaroneck.ny.us for more information. 123 Mamaroneck Ave.

New Rochelle: Spark the Sound will begin at 9 p.m., rain or shine, with a waterfront display of fireworks. For ideal viewing, head to Hudson Park, Joe Curtis Five Islands Park and any waterfront restaurants. Got to newrochelleny.com for additional information.

New York City: Macy's 46th annual Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City will begin at 8 p.m. Five barges will align themselves along the East River near Manhattan's midtown while patriotic music, conducted by Ray Chew, will serve as the background to the displays. The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus and the Young People's Chorus of New York City will also perform.

Viewing areas can be found along FDR Drive at 42nd, 34th and 23rd streets, with security points located along 1st Avenue. There is also viewing rom Gantry Plaza State Park, Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park. Keep in mind that if viewing areas may be closed as they get crowded.

Can't make it to NYC for the show? The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will be shown live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Visit macys.com/social/fireworks for more information.

Nyack: A fireworks display will take to the sky at 9:30 p.m. over the river at Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Ave. Visit nyack-ny.gov/events/18567 for more information.

Port Chester: Fireworks will follow a performance by the Westchester Brassmen. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the celebration begins at 9 p.m. at Port Chester High School, 1 Tamarack Road. Check out facebook.com/portchesterny for more information.

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown: Fireworks will begin at dusk and will be visible from any of Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown's parks along the river. Parking is limited. Go to sleepyhollowny.gov/home/events for more information.

Tarrytown: Beginning at 7 p.m. Kick-Start Charlie will begin performing at Pierson Park, 238 West Main St. Fireworks will follow. There will be a "Food Truck Alley" at the park's parking lot "E" though visitors are welcome to pack their own picnics. Visit tarrytownny.gov for additional information.

Yonkers: A fireworks celebration will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. including a DJ performance at the Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Amphitheater. A fireworks display will begin around 9:15 p.m.

More Independence Day celebrations

Pops & Patriots concert, Katonah, July 2: Caramoor will host the Pops & Patriots Independence Day tribute featuring the Westchester Symphonic Winds beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks will not follow the performance. Tickets range in price so for more information and to purchase tickets, visit caramoor.org/event/pops-patriots-summer-2022 .

Independence Day Commemoration, Stony Point, July 3: The Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site, 44 Battlefield Road, will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence as well as an artillery drill and firing demonstration from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The reading will begin at 2:45 p.m. and the firing of the site's cannons will begin at 3 p.m. Check out parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/8/details.aspx for more information.

Independence Day Celebration, Mount Vernon, July 4: Saint Paul's Church will celebrate Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Mt. Vernon City Historian Larry Spruill as well as 13 chimes of the church's bell at 10:45 a.m. Go to nps.gov/sapa/sapaprogsched.htm for additional information.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 4th of July 2022: Where to watch firework displays in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam