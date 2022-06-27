ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

4th of July 2022: Where to watch firework displays in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

By Heather Clark and Karen Croke, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

Check out our list of Fourth of July events around Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Don't see your town? Information can be sent to hclark@lohud.com and kcroke1@lohud.com.

June 30

West Nyack: Clarkstown's fireworks event at Felix Festa Middle School, 30 Parrott Road, begins at 6:30 p.m. with activities for kids. At 8 p.m. the Mighty Spectrum Band will perform. A fireworks display will follow the performance. A rain date is planned for July 1. Visit clarkstown.gov/event/fireworks for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ostZ_0gNFP3bq00

July 1

Ossining: The first of Ossining's RiverJam concert series will be followed by fireworks at Louis Engel Waterfront Park, 25 Westerly Road. Pablito y su Latin Show will begin at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks and beverages for purchase. A rain date is scheduled for July 8 at 5 p.m. Check out ossiningriverjam.com for more information.

White Plains: An Independence Day Celebration will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at White Plains High School's field. Go to cityofwhiteplains.com for more information.

For subscribers: Independent luxury hotels are finding fans in the Hudson Valley

Dining: Six Hudson Valley food trucks to try out this summer

Local: Outdoor farmers' markets in, around the lower and mid- Hudson Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ez8T_0gNFP3bq00

July 2

Playland: The amusement park will be hosting firework displays the entire holiday weekend, beginning July 2. On July 2, 3 and 4, displays light up the sky beginning at 9:15 p.m. Firework displays will continue every Friday afterward for the remainder of the summer. Visit playland.com/shows for more information.

Pound Ridge: From 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Town Park, 199 Westchester Ave., the town's fireworks celebration will feature food trucks and music by DJ Dieter. Parking permits are required and must be purchased in advance. They're free for resident of Pound Ridge and $30 for non-residents. Go to townofpoundridge.com/livinghere/july-2-fireworks-celebration for additional information.

July 3

Peekskill: At the city's Riverfront Green, fireworks will light up the night sky at nightfall. On July 1, there will be a parade through the city beginning at 7 p.m. at the Central Fire House, Broad Street and Park Street, and ending on Water Street near Central Avenue. A Laser Light Show will follow the parade at the Riverfront Green. On July 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gentlemen of Soul will perform at the Riverfront Green. Visit cityofpeekskill.com/home/news/fourth-of-july-festivities-in-peekskill for more information.

Pomona: The Rockland Boulders at Palisades Union Park will host two nights of Independence Day fireworks beginning July 3. On July 3, the Boulders will face off against the Ottawa Titans at 6 p.m. and on July 4 they'll pay against the Sussex County Miners at 6:30 p.m. At the July 4 game there will be a "patriotic cap" giveaway. For more information, visit nyboulders.com/promotions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHMiQ_0gNFP3bq00

Southeast/Brewster: The Town of Southeast Fireworks Extravaganza will take place on Independent Way in Brewster from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, check out facebook.com/events/1640660116292277 .

Valhalla: Fireworks return to Kensico Dam Plaza at 9:15 p.m. Before the fireworks, a DJ will perform beginning at 5 p.m. and the FDR Drive Band will perform at 7 p.m. Admission is free and parking is limited. Those attending the concerts are asked to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic. Go to parks.westchestergov.com/music-fest-and-fireworks for more information.

July 4

Mamaroneck: The fireworks display will begin after the sunset, somewhere between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m., in Harbor Island Park. A rain date is set for July 5. The fireworks accompany the village's annual Fireman's Carnival. Check out village.mamaroneck.ny.us for more information. 123 Mamaroneck Ave.

New Rochelle: Spark the Sound will begin at 9 p.m., rain or shine, with a waterfront display of fireworks. For ideal viewing, head to Hudson Park, Joe Curtis Five Islands Park and any waterfront restaurants. Got to newrochelleny.com for additional information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg08X_0gNFP3bq00

New York City: Macy's 46th annual Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City will begin at 8 p.m. Five barges will align themselves along the East River near Manhattan's midtown while patriotic music, conducted by Ray Chew, will serve as the background to the displays. The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus and the Young People's Chorus of New York City will also perform.

Viewing areas can be found along FDR Drive at 42nd, 34th and 23rd streets, with security points located along 1st Avenue. There is also viewing rom Gantry Plaza State Park, Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park. Keep in mind that if viewing areas may be closed as they get crowded.

Can't make it to NYC for the show? The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will be shown live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Visit macys.com/social/fireworks for more information.

Nyack: A fireworks display will take to the sky at 9:30 p.m. over the river at Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Ave. Visit nyack-ny.gov/events/18567 for more information.

Port Chester: Fireworks will follow a performance by the Westchester Brassmen. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the celebration begins at 9 p.m. at Port Chester High School, 1 Tamarack Road. Check out facebook.com/portchesterny for more information.

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown: Fireworks will begin at dusk and will be visible from any of Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown's parks along the river. Parking is limited. Go to sleepyhollowny.gov/home/events for more information.

Tarrytown: Beginning at 7 p.m. Kick-Start Charlie will begin performing at Pierson Park, 238 West Main St. Fireworks will follow. There will be a "Food Truck Alley" at the park's parking lot "E" though visitors are welcome to pack their own picnics. Visit tarrytownny.gov for additional information.

Yonkers: A fireworks celebration will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. including a DJ performance at the Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Amphitheater. A fireworks display will begin around 9:15 p.m.

More Independence Day celebrations

Pops & Patriots concert, Katonah, July 2: Caramoor will host the Pops & Patriots Independence Day tribute featuring the Westchester Symphonic Winds beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks will not follow the performance. Tickets range in price so for more information and to purchase tickets, visit caramoor.org/event/pops-patriots-summer-2022 .

Independence Day Commemoration, Stony Point, July 3: The Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site, 44 Battlefield Road, will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence as well as an artillery drill and firing demonstration from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The reading will begin at 2:45 p.m. and the firing of the site's cannons will begin at 3 p.m. Check out parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/8/details.aspx for more information.

Independence Day Celebration, Mount Vernon, July 4: Saint Paul's Church will celebrate Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Mt. Vernon City Historian Larry Spruill as well as 13 chimes of the church's bell at 10:45 a.m. Go to nps.gov/sapa/sapaprogsched.htm for additional information.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 4th of July 2022: Where to watch firework displays in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer, Westchester County, Waive Beach and Pool Fees This Summer for Residents

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Nyack People & Places: Nyack’s Greatest Ever 4th of July Parade

Not only was it the hottest 4th of July on record but it was also the loudest, proudest, and longest 4th of July parade ever in Nyack. In 1919, a huge memorial arch over S. Broadway, our very own Arc de Triomphe, decorated the parade route through which veterans, villagers, and bands marched not once but twice.
NYACK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Comeback for Hudson Valley’s Great American Weekend

It's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. From drive-in theaters to summer concert series, fairs, and festivals to attend, Hudson Valley residents are excited for what's to come. A popular event has returned to Orange County, NY. The Great American Weekend is making its return. The Goshen Chamber of Commerce...
GOSHEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Pomona, NY
City
Ossining, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Port Chester, NY
City
West Nyack, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Clarkstown, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Katonah, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Piermont, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
Putnam County, NY
Government
City
Mamaroneck, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days. If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open. It usually goes something like this, your pet eats or gets into something, or breaks something and you need pet care quick. So you rush around trying to find a place close by to get help as quickly as possible.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Amusement Park#4th Of July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#The Westchester#Rockland#Felix Festa Middle School#The Mighty Spectrum Band#Riverjam
westchestermagazine.com

Check out These Summer Craft Fairs in and Around Westchester

Love shopping local? Head to these Westchester County craft fairs for summer fun and handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts galore. Summer is officially underway in Westchester, and so are all our favorite summer activities. Beach days, berry picking, ice cream and—of course—craft fairs are in full swing. Check out these fairs to find the coolest and most unique jewelry, furniture, crafts, and more, with good food and music on the side.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

White Plains Hospital Free Movies Under the Stars Return to Kensico Dam Plaza

Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative present the White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars, which kicks off with the musical comedy, Sing 2 (2021-PG) on Friday, July 15, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Outdoor movies bring back fond childhood memories. I hope Westchester County...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Explains Sudden Name Change

People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
HUDSON, NY
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Multi-agency police raid in Poughkeepsie Wednesday morning (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – An ongoing investigation into drug sales in Dutchess County resulted in a two-family home being raided just before dawn on Wednesday morning. Several people were taken from the building and charges are pending. Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County legislator dies

NEWBURGH – Patrick Berardinelli, Sr., a former Orange County legislator and Newburgh city councilman, has died, county officials said. Acting County Executive Harry Porr has fond memories of the man who was instrumental in hiring him in Newburgh some 35 years ago. “I first met him in the City...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro & WMCHealth Announce Creation of Behavioral Health Center of Excellence at MidHudson Regional Hospital

From left, Todd Hixson, Vice President, Network Behavioral Health Services, WMCHealth; Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado, Dutchess County Commissioner of Behavioral and Community Health; Jean-Marie Niebuhr, Deputy Commissioner, Dutchess County Behavioral Health Services; Marcus J. Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive; Josh Ratner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, WMCHealth. Dutchess County Executive...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy