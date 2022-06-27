New Online Publication Highlights ‘Seven Must-Dos in West Chester’

Image via Main Line Tonight.

West Chester is one of the rare towns that offer the perfect combination of country and cosmopolitan, thus making it attractive to visitors from near and far, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight.

The town boasts a vibrant downtown area and is surrounded by beautiful parks and nature preserves. It is both picturesque and historic and offers plenty to do, eat, or buy.

To get the best out of your visit, make sure to visit some of the many restaurants and shops in downtown West Chester. There are also plenty of outdoor events, such as live music, movie nights, and the Gay Street Open-Air Market.

If you are looking for a place to stay, the Inn at Whitewing Farm is a charming bed and breakfast with romantic rooms and suites and plenty to do.

Aviation and history buffs cannot miss the American Helicopter Museum and Educational Center, while QVC aficionados can take a tour of its studio.

Meanwhile, West Chester Railroad offers a one-of-a-kind train ride with picnics at the Glen Mills stop.