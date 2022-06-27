UC Football Recruiting Rankings Check-In

Luke Fickell's squad slipped down the consensus list recently but are still on pace for a historic class.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is having an excellent start to its 2023 recruiting class and the rankings agree early on in the window. Let's take a look at where Cincinnati stands among the four major recruiting services:

247Sports : No. 9 nationally, 87.57 average

Rivals : No. 5 nationally, 3.2 average

ESPN : No. 12 nationally

On3 : No. 19 nationally, 88.323 average

Consensus: 11.25 ranking

Cincinnati isn't sitting as a consensus top-10 class like they were earlier this month. However, they are still jockeying with that group after a flurry of four and five-star commitments came down the pipeline for plenty of programs over the past few days.

UC is in the mix for a pair of four-stars themselves as they try to keep pace with the top programs in the country. Wide receivers Anthony Brown and Malik Elzy placed UC in their top schools and the Bearcats are hoping to hear their name when four-star hometown hero Jermaine Matthews commits this weekend.

Either way, Cincinnati is getting closer and closer to cementing the highest-ranked class in team history, edging out the 2020 crew.

