ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, resulted in a Sumner County grand jury indictment charging Timothy A. Davis Jr. with two counts of second degree murder for the December 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis, 41, in Nashville.

Ellis, of Ridgetop, allegedly purchased narcotics from Davis in Hendersonville and then drove to Cedar Hill Park in Madison where he was discovered deceased of a fentanyl overdose inside his vehicle.

In addition to the death investigation, detectives, working with TBI agents, the Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force, and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Davis’ Sumner County residence in March. They seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash.

Davis, 33, remains jailed in Sumner County where he is also charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, Davis was out on bond for a November 2021 indictment in Franklin, Kentucky for 2nd degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and trafficking heroin in relation to an overdose death.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

From Metro Police

MORE CRIME NEWS

The post Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Officer Cameron Ferrell was hired by Hendersonville Police Department on June 28, 2021. He was shot one day prior to his one-year anniversary. Prior to his employment with Hendersonville Police Department he worked at Gallatin Police Department for several years. He currently works on the “B” detail (1430 hrs to 2300 hrs) and is a member of the Hendersonville SWAT team. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgetop, TN
City
Madison, TN
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Uber driver finds man shot to death at Nashville apartment complex

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are reporting an Uber driver found a man shot to death late Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Thompson Place. Police said he was found in the parking lot at Crestview Apartments with a single gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him. Authorities say he appears to be Hispanic.
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Investigation into Hickman County Shooting Leads to Arrest

HICKMAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the shooting of a Hickman County man early Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a man on an attempted murder charge. On June 24th, at the request of 21st District Attorney General...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Murder#Drug Overdose#Drug Trafficking#Drug Addiction#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wilson County Source

Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police

UPDATE June 29: BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022 UPDATE June […] The post Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Alexandria Woman Charged in Knife Attack

An Alexandria woman accused in a knife attack on her boyfriend has been charged with aggravated assault. 37-year-old Pamela Lynn Salas of Walker Creek Road, Alexandria is under a $6,500 bond and will be in court July 14. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on June 26 a deputy was summoned...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
Wilson County Source

IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown

UPDATE: BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous. BJ […] The post IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown appeared first on Wilson County Source.
ERIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
733
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy