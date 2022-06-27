Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, resulted in a Sumner County grand jury indictment charging Timothy A. Davis Jr. with two counts of second degree murder for the December 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis, 41, in Nashville.

Ellis, of Ridgetop, allegedly purchased narcotics from Davis in Hendersonville and then drove to Cedar Hill Park in Madison where he was discovered deceased of a fentanyl overdose inside his vehicle.

In addition to the death investigation, detectives, working with TBI agents, the Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force, and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Davis’ Sumner County residence in March. They seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash.

Davis, 33, remains jailed in Sumner County where he is also charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, Davis was out on bond for a November 2021 indictment in Franklin, Kentucky for 2nd degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and trafficking heroin in relation to an overdose death.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

From Metro Police

MORE CRIME NEWS

The post Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose appeared first on Wilson County Source .