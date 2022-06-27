ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ Season 2 Streaming Now

By Brad Buck
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYmJ9_0gNFOqnh00

Earlier this year, 10 homeowners across 10 Florida counties were chosen to have either their front yard or their back yard “flipped” into a Florida-Friendly paradise.

Now, the hard work of the landscape teams, planners, and designers comes together when season two of ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ airs this summer on local PBS stations and later available for streaming on the Discover Florida Channel, which is available through Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and other streaming services.

The Discover Florida Channel also has a downloadable app so you can watch episodes on your phone or tablet.

The Florida-based gardening show travels to yards around the state and gives them the ultimate Florida-Friendly Landscaping makeover all in eight hours. Using the nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) , this transformation creates yards that protect and conserve Florida’s natural resources through science-based landscape practices. Each transformation is led by a UF/IFAS Extension agent.

“This show is a great way for Florida residents to learn more about the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ program and how to design, plant and maintain landscapes while protecting Florida’s natural resources,” said Tina McIntyre, UF/IFAS Extension Seminole County Florida-Friendly Landscaping agent who supported a yard makeover this season.

“The nine FFL principles are a holistic way of looking at and managing a landscape, and residents will learn that they can have a profound effect on our environment by following them,” said Tom Wichman, FFL program assistant director.

Each yard makeover is completed while the owners were away visiting a state park. Crawford Entertainment filmed the series in Florida locations with Chad Crawford as the show host and on-air help from UF/IFAS Extension faculty and staff.

In the news: Lightning’s Cooper, Stamkos Believe Bolts Are Far From Done

“So many homeowners in Florida want an environmentally friendly landscape. They just don’t quite know where to start,” said Chad Crawford, host and series creator of ‘Flip My Florida Yard.’ “My hope is that this series gives residents the tools and inspiration they need to take action.”

FFL, based at UF/IFAS and led by Esen Momol, is a 29-year partnership between UF/IFAS and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which is the sole sponsor of the series.

“We encourage Floridians of all ages to watch the show and implement FFL principles in their landscapes,” Momol said. “UF/IFAS Extension is located in all 67 counties around the state and is ready to help Floridians have more sustainable landscapes.

When Floridians use low-maintenance plants and environmentally sustainable practices in their yards, we all become part of the solution to protect our waterways and ecosystems.”

Further announcements of show air dates can be found on ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ social media pages .

Casting applications to have your landscape flipped to a Florida-Friendly landscape for season 3 of the show are now being accepted thru July 10. You can learn more at: https://www.flipmyfloridayard.com

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

When Is the Best Time to Invest in Florida’s Housing Market?

Buying a house is an emotional process that involves a lot of stress. It takes weeks or even months of extensive research before finalizing any property. But it does not stop here. You still have to fill out many forms for a home loan and keep a considerable amount of your savings ready for investing in the right property.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

This Is Why Suddenly Holes Are Appearing At Florida Beaches

If you haven’t noticed, mysterious holes have been popping up at the beaches of the Sunshine State. We’ve found out the story behind them and the reason might not be what you think it is. People have been digging these big holes on our beaches and then not...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Back Yard#Florida Yard#Pbs#Amazon Prime#Ffl
positivelyosceola.com

Florida’s Largest Homeowner’s Association, Association of Poinciana Villages, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
POINCIANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
floridatrippers.com

17 Best Restaurants In Saint Augustine, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking to dine at some of the best restaurants in Saint Augustine? We have you covered with our list of the best places to eat!. When visiting the nation’s oldest city there are tons to do from the Casitllo De San Marco Fort to visiting one of the best castles in Florida, Castle Ottis, to exploring one of the famous Saint Augustine Ghost Tours. You are sure to work up an appetite after sightseeing. If looking for a place to stay, we suggest staying in a historical inn while in this old city!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free

The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets. Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets

Pet owners need to keep an eye out for Bufo Toads as they surge in numbers. Bufo Toads are not native to Florida, but they are moving into the area by the thousands and can pose a significant threat to pets. The toads release a toxin that when consumed by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy