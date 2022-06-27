ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

McShane Completes Construction of 166-Unit Senior Living Community in Algonquin, Illinois

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONQUIN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Oaks at Algonquin, a 166-unit senior living...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

rebusinessonline.com

McHugh Construction Breaks Ground on Five-Story Howard Brown Health Clinic in Chicago

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has broken ground on a five-story healthcare facility and medical office for Howard Brown Health, a Midwest-based LGBTQ healthcare organization, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The 91,000-square-foot building at 3501 N. Halsted St. will replace a Howard Brown clinic at 3245 N. Halsted St. The project will include first-floor retail space, a mix of clinical and administrative space, underground parking and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for 2023. Chicago-based Eckenhoff Saunders is the architect. Howard Brown Health is developing the project in partnership with Inland National Development Co. McHugh Concrete, a sister company of McHugh Construction, is the concrete subcontractor.
CHICAGO, IL
rebusinessonline.com

Alliance Residential Opens 264-Unit Prose Stevens Pointe Apartments in St. Cloud, Florida

ST. CLOUD, FLA. — Alliance Residential has opened Prose Stevens Pointe, a 264-unit apartment community located at 3010 Camber Drive in St. Cloud. The Central Florida property features one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 835 to 1,180 square feet, and monthly lease rates range from $1,500 to $1,845 per month. Units feature kitchens with white shaker-style cabinets, satin nickel hardware, granite countertops, entertainment islands, pantries and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, and all bathrooms feature linen pantries. All units also include entry/coat closets, washer and dryer closets with appliances and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Amenities include a pool with sunshelves, chaise lounges, grilling stations, a dog park with a pet washing station, catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, fitness center and concierge services provided by Parcel Pending.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
rebusinessonline.com

Bayshore Properties Acquires 344-Unit Apartment Complex in Mt. Prospect, Illinois

MT. PROSPECT, ILL. — Bayshore Properties Inc. has acquired Mount Prospect Greens, a 344-unit apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Mt. Prospect. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1973, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. There are 156 units that have been renovated with new countertops, cabinets and appliances. Tyler Hague and Lauren Stoliar of Colliers represented the seller, Pepper Pike Capital Partners.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
rebusinessonline.com

WS Development Purchases 100,000 SF Plaza del Lago Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

WILMETTE, ILL. — Massachusetts-based developer WS Development has purchased Plaza del Lago in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette for an undisclosed price. The roughly 100,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center is situated along the shore of Lake Michigan. The property was originally built in the 1920s and is the nation’s second-oldest shopping destination, according to WS, which purchased the center in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners. Joe Girardi of Mid-America Real Estate brokered the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.
CHICAGO, IL
rebusinessonline.com

Axiom Engineered Systems Signs 123,000 SF Flex Industrial Lease in Michigan

MUSSEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Axiom Engineered Systems has signed a lease for a 123,000-square-foot flex industrial building at 14898 Koehn Road in Mussey Township, about 55 miles north of Detroit. The location will serve as the company’s first in the U.S. The automotive company was founded in Canada in 1987. Matthew Buslepp, Jacob Zammit and Jim Becker of Avison Young represented the tenant. Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 14898 Koehler Capac LLC.
MUSSEY TOWNSHIP, MI
rebusinessonline.com

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 98,555 SF Office Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of 2 Public Square, a 98,555-square-foot office building in the downtown area of Wilkes-Barre, located south of Scranton. At the time of sale, the six-story building was 99 percent leased to tenants such as The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Luzerne County Community College. Jeff Algatt of Colliers represented the locally based private seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
rebusinessonline.com

Northmarq Originates $199.1M Recapitalization for Midwest Affordable Housing Portfolio

IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA — Northmarq has originated $199.1 million in Fannie Mae loans for the recapitalization of a 14-property multifamily portfolio located in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Brett Hood of Northmarq arranged the 14 separate loans on behalf of the borrower, Minnesota-based Monitor Finance. The portfolio includes 2,784 units, 98 percent of which are affordable for residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.
NEBRASKA STATE
rebusinessonline.com

Collaboration, Creativity and Coffee: Reasons Why the Office Still Matters

It’s no secret that the past couple of years have been dramatically different for us all. We’ve had to adjust to new routines, new practices and new ways of getting work done. Some of these new things will be here to stay while others have already receded into memory. No matter the amount of change though, one thing remains the same. That’s the need for human connections and relationships. And, ultimately, that’s what physical office space provides.
DES MOINES, IA

