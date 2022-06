A traffic stop on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville led to a short foot pursuit Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle on Glass Avenue for its tail light being out and the vehicle traveled a short distance before turning onto Hanson Street and stopping. The passenger in the vehicle 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot but was tased after he reached for his waistline multiple times.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO