DelVal names Lawlor (Radnor, Rosemont) as head men’s lacrosse coach

 Posted 6/27/22

Cover picture for the articlePhillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/27/22 – From Press Release. Delaware Valley University and Director of Athletics Dave Duda has announced William Lawlor (Radnor, Rosemont College) as the Aggies new head men’s lacrosse coach, succeeding Kevin Kohout who announced his resignation following the 2022 campaign. “Will brings tremendous energy and...

