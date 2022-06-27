ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

Cover picture for the article32-year-old Dustin Cox of Washington was arrested Saturday by WPD and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Bond was posted. 26-year-old Hannah Sobolewski of Jasper was arrested...

wrul.com

Curtis Arrested on Posey County Warrant

An early morning detail by the White County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man. The detail was focused on 43 year old Matthew R Curtis who resides at 104 Elliot Street. On June 26th, just a little before 7 AM Sheriff Randy Graves, Sgt Craig Poole and Sgt Justin Spencer converged on the location and located Curtis inside the trailer. Curtis was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Posey County Indiana. The arrest warrant was for Felony Burglary with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a serious violent Felon, Burglary, Resisting Law Enforcement, Theft and Unlawful Possession of Syringes.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Newman Arrested on Warrant

A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest. While on patrol on the afternoon of June 27th, Deputy Nick Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department observed 35 year old Joshua L Newman riding a bike on Fifth Street traveling North toward Sycamore Street. Capeheart knew that there was an arrest warrant out for Newman’s arrest due to recent findings on search warrant. Capeheart turned around his patrol vehicle to make contact with Newman but took off on the bike he was riding. Capeheart says he lost sight of the vehicle but when he got to the intersection of Fifth and Sycamore, he saw the bike lying on the ground. As Capeheart began to search for an officer with the Carmi Police Department observed Newman standing in front of a residence on Sixth Street talking with a group of people. The Officer with the CPD then placed Newman under arrest. When asked why he ran Newman said “I knew you were coming for me”. Newman was transported to the White County Jail where is being held on a $7500 cash bond.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Clark Arrested on Richland County Warrant

On June 27th at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by dispatch that 40 year old Larry J Clark of 202 S Monroe in Parkersburg was brought in by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department for the charge of Domestic Battery. Capeheart learned that Clark was wanted on a Failure to Appear on a warrant out of Richland County for Driving While License Suspended. Capeheart stated that he informed Clark that he was under arrest for the warrant, along with his domestic charge. Bond for Clark was set at $150. He paid bond and was released.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
Daviess County, IN
Washington, IN
wevv.com

Person ejected from vehicle in Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash that happened on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Old Princeton Road north of Baseline Road. When deputies got to the scene, they said they found an adult ejected from the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Dubois Co. Authorities Searching for Stolen Trailer

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to a stolen trailer. Authorities say the trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer is a Gator Made 20 Lowboy and is about 20...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

12 arrested for drug trafficking organization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 12 people were arrested in Evansville for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Three of the people involved were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday following their arrests. Investigators have seized...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Small child left with injuries after high speed rollover crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A single vehicle crash left several adults and a child injured on Princeton Road, north of Baseline Road on Wednesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and a small child inside. According to the sheriff’s office, investigation revealed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man sentenced in federal gun case after Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say a man who was arrested in Evansville has been sentenced. 36-year-old Rodney Allen Cannon, Jr., of Indianapolis, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Southern Indiana man arrested Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

ROCKPORT, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has been arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Breach where he is spotted on camera walking around the Capitol and filming on his phone. Paul Kovacik was arrested in Rockport on June 19. He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted […]
ROCKPORT, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Department Welcomes New Deputies

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest deputies. Deputy Kevin Minderman and Deputy Cody Ray will be out and about serving the residents of Knox County. Kevin has worked as a Knox County Deputy before and had transferred to Knox County Probation a couple of years ago.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office Profiling Unsolved Murder Cases

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they will be profiling unsolved murder cases from the valley over the next several months. The department says they have seen cases solved decades afterwards, and that if there is one thing they have learned, it’s to never lose faith or give up.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

The Carmi Police Department dealt with a handful of incidents over the weekend, including catalytic converter theft, a DUI, and a disorderly conduct charge. A Norris City woman was arrested Monday on a Wayne County Warrant along with several other charges. 46 year old Andrea Stocke was charged with Unlawful Display of Suspended Registration Plates, Possession of Meth, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property. Stocke is currently being held on $750 bond.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Crash with Evansville bus leaves driver unresponsive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight crash between a vehicle and a city bus left one person hospitalized late Monday night. Around 11:22 p.m., EPD reports officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue for an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, police state they found the driver of the vehicle involved unresponsive. According to a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Co. judge/executive approves new drug task force

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has decided not to renew it’s contract with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Instead, they’ve partnered with Henderson city police to create their own drug task force. The sheriff’s office received a grant to hire a deputy to...
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

ISP Jasper Post Select 2021 Trooper of the District

Indiana State Police recently held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees. Trooper Adam McBeth has been selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the Jasper Post. McBeth graduated from the 75th ISP Recruit School in 2015....
JASPER, IN
14news.com

2 arrested on drug charges in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police were called about a suspicious vehicle behind a Dubois County gas station Saturday. Police say they found 58-year-old David Schutz and 26-year-old Chelsea Pate in possession of meth and other drugs. Both were taken to the Dubois County Security...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

