Sarasota, FL

Suspected drunk driver crashes SUV into Florida dog daycare center

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAxBX_0gNFMOb700

A suspected drunk driver plowed into a Florida dog daycare facility, causing significant damage, police said.

Cops in Sarasota said the man crashed into a pole before slamming into the side of Camp Bow Wow on 17th Street early Sunday.

Photos released by police showed a heavily-damaged SUV inside the lobby of the doggie daycare center. The alleged drunk driver was also shown sitting on a curb outside the facility.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” Sarasota police tweeted.

The driver, who is a 41-year-old Sarasota man, was charged with DUI involving property damage, the Tampa Bay Times reported .

The location had been closed for renovations since early May and was set to reopen on July 6, according to Camp Bow Wow Sarasota’s Facebook page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KTM7_0gNFMOb700
The facility was heavily damaged in the single-car wreck early Sunday, police said.
Sarasota Police Department

