Harry Maguire Denied Barcelona Move As Man United Reject La Liga Club's Part-Ex Proposal

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Barca reportedly wanted Maguire in part exchange for Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona reportedly wanted to sign Harry Maguire in part exchange for Frenkie de Jong before Manchester United rejected the La Liga club's proposal.

Midfielder De Jong is one of United's top transfer targets this summer as new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to be reunited with the player he previously worked with at Ajax.

De Jong featured in 32 of Barcelona's 38 La Liga games last season and is still only 21 years old, so he will not be cheap.

Frenkie de Jong pictured in action for Barcelona in May 2022

According to The Sun , Barca offered United the chance to acquire De Jong for a significantly lower price if they included Maguire as part of the deal.

But United are said to have denied this request because Ten Hag is looking forward to working with Maguire despite the England defender's poor 2021/22 season.

United are still expected to sign De Jong, even though Barca are said to be demanding £69 million.

Harry Maguire pictured playing for Manchester United in May 2022

Barcelona's reported interest in Maguire will have surprised many fans, but a new center-back is very much needed at the Camp Nou with Gerard Pique's future in doubt.

It was reported by SPORT earlier this month that Barca boss Xavi Hernandez had told Pique that he was not needed next season.

