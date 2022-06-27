ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton boost as Pascal Gross signs new two-year contract extension as midfielder rejects Bundesliga transfer interest

By Jack Rosser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfJZC_0gNFLuRE00

BRIGHTON ace Pascal Gross has revealed that he snubbed a move back to Germany in order to sign a new deal on the south coast.

The German, 31, penned a two-year extension to keep him at The Amex until at least 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085wFl_0gNFLuRE00
Brighton star Gross has revealed he turned down a move to Germany in order to remain in the Premier League Credit: PA

However, the former Hoffenheim and FC Ingolstadt man had suitors back in his home country.

Despite the interest, it was an easy decision for the midfielder to stay in Sussex.

Speaking to Kicker, Gross said: “I didn’t let it [the interest] get that far.

“It could have happened because there were some requests, but I’m not one to play games, so I made my decision shortly after the end of the season.

“The Premier League is more attractive to me at the moment because it’s more balanced and broader.

“But I would never give the Bundesliga a bad rating."

Meanwhile, new Brighton signing Simon Adingra has vowed to get fans off their seats if he gets a chance in the Premier League.

The forward has signed from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth £6million and is hoping to entertain Seagulls fans.

He said: “For anyone who might not know about me, I like to go one vs one and take players on. I enjoy running at defenders and beating them.

“I can also score goals and get assists to help the team as best as I can. Hopefully I can do that here."

The Seagulls are also reportedly considering a swoop for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

That's if prized asset Marc Cucurella leaves for Manchester City.

