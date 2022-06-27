ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis’ Aphasia Diagnosis Has Led to Massive Spike in Awareness About the Medical Condition

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Nearly three months after Bruce Willis announced he is stepping away from acting due to his Aphasia diagnosis, it’s been reported that there is a massive spike in awareness about the medical condition.

According to TMZ, the news about Bruce Willis’ health condition has sparked an increase in others wanting to learn more about the language disorder. The medical condition notably impacts the ability to comprehend words and/or speak. In a recent survey, more Americans are now aware of the condition and many are revealing they first heard about it after Willis’ news.

The National Aphasia Association further revealed to TMZ that it recently conducted a survey after Bruce Willis’ announcement. The survey showed an increase in awareness throughout the country.

The findings revealed that 65% of people have heard the term “aphasia,” which is a massive jump from 2020 when it was only 14%. Meanwhile, 40% of people are “aphasia aware,” which is a significant increase in 2020 from 7%. And finally, there are significantly few people who think having difficulties with speech indicates intellectual deficiency. This number has dropped from 42% in 2020 to 21%.

The organization further reported that around 1 in 5 respondents to the survey mentioned Bruce Willis when asking where they last heard about Aphasia.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Admits She Struggles With Self-Care Amid Aphasia News

During a recent interview with The Bump, Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, revealed that she has been struggling to make time for self-care on a daily basis.

While promoting her brand, Cocobaba, Emma stated that she puts her family’s needs above her own. However, this to her doesn’t make her any kind of a hero. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family. Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself.”

Meanwhile, Emma also said that she doesn’t “mother herself” perfectly. But she knows that she has some basic baseline needs that are a must. “Life first and foremost, exercise. It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall. I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

When asked what her favorite part of being a mother to her and Bruce Willis’ daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, Emma said, “I always wanted a family for as long as I could remember. If I had a vision board, family would be the center and everything else would filter around that.”

Emma then added that the girls brings so much love, laughter, and life into their home. “For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. I’m not even sure we have rituals or traditions.”

Terry Rumback Sr
2d ago

sad a good father and a hell of a friend has to get sick . Bruce love your movies and sorry brother to hear you are sick hope and pray you get better love you brother

El Puto
2d ago

Very interesting we should have more actors with this type of diagnosis that way they can bring out more diagnosis and disease in research...

Renee Ferreira Lupinetti
3d ago

Wow...how overwhelming this must be for her, him & the family. I wish them love & good luck!!!

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medical Condition#Tmz#Americans
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

