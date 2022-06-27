Man Busted For $30,0000 Extortion Scheme In New Rochelle, Police Say

A man was nabbed during a sting operation for an alleged restoration scheme where he ripped off a Hudson Valley resident for $30,000. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A man was nabbed during a sting operation for an alleged restoration scheme where he ripped off a Westchester County resident for $30,000.

The incident took place in New Rochelle on Friday, June 24.

Jose Maldonado, age 51, of the Bronx, was nabbed by New Rochelle detectives after the victim became suspicious and called the police, said Capt. J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.

Maldonado was involved in a scheme where a New Rochelle resident was contacted via telephone and told that her grandson was in custody and injured and that she needed to get $30,000 cash to secure his release, Coyne said.

Multiple calls were made preying on the emotions of the victim for her grandson and some money was given to the suspect, Coyne said.

New Rochelle Police were contacted, and a rouse was set up to have the suspect get the rest of the cash. As the suspect approached the house, detectives converged on Moldonado and he was taken into custody without incident, Coyne said.

Moldonado was charged with grand larceny, police said.

"This type of scheme is a common occurrence and residents should take great caution when receiving calls such as these where professional thieves use techniques to prey on the emotions of unsuspecting victims," Coyne said.

