The 2022 NBA Draft opened with a surprise when Duke Blue Devils standout Paolo Banchero went 1st overall ahead of Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. While it was always considered to be a draft with a defined top three, most draft boards had either Jabari or Chet going to the Orlando Magic with the first pick. Ultimately, Chet was selected by the OKC Thunder at 2 and Jabari went to the Houston Rockets at 3.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO