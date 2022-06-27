ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Fire reported at stone quarry in North Whitehall

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a fire at a stone quarry in...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after tree falls on top of him in Ruscombmanor Twp.

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A 39-year-old man is dead after a tree he was cutting fell and landed on top of him. Pennsylvania State Police and numerous fire departments and emergency responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man dies weeks after Whitehall crash

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man has died of injuries sustained in a crash more than a month ago. Roger Reinhart, 75, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The Allentown man died of complications from rib fractures...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Street, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
North Whitehall Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Coplay, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire levels home in Upper Mount Bethel

UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Fire completely destroyed a home along the Delaware River on Tuesday. It was reported around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of River Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to Northampton County emergency dispatchers. Firefighters struck two alarms for additional manpower to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Lime#Accident#Stone Quarry
NBC Philadelphia

Police Probe ‘Suspicious' Death of Toddler in Berks County

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Authorities were investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old girl in a Berks County home Thursday morning. The child’s mother was in custody and considered a suspect after police officers found the child unresponsive in the home on the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township, township police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

North Coventry Police Investigating Boscov’s Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA —The North Coventry Township Police Department say they are investigating a recent Retail Theft. Authorities state that the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, at approximately 3:31 PM, from Boscov’s department store located at 351 W. Schuylkill Rd. The pictured suspect is reported to be an adult white female approximately 50 years of age. The female suspect was observed stealing merchandise offered for sale by Boscovs and then fleeing the store.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Man charged in Northampton township homicide

Thadius William McGrath, 35, of Chatham, Mass., was charged with murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of an instrument of crime, for a June 8 homicide in the Holland section of Northampton Township. McGrath...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Man dies from injuries more than month after MacArthur Road crash, coroner says

A 75-year-old Allentown died Wednesday from injuries suffered May 9 in a crash on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. Roger Reinhart was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. in Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said. He died from complications of rib fractures, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family displaced; Good Samaritan injured in Reading apartment fire

READING, Pa. - A woman and her three children are displaced following a fire at an apartment building Wednesday. One person was also injured in the blaze. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in Reading shortly after 3 p.m. for a fire at a 2-unit apartment building.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV driver cited in Bethlehem crash that injured motorcycle rider

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The driver of an SUV has received a citation after a crash that injured the driver of a motorcycle over the weekend. The collision between the SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Center Street and Union Boulevard. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Video Of Man Racking Handgun Outside PA Homes Leads To Stolen Weapon Recovery, Felony Charges

A man seen on video racking a handgun outside Pennsylvania homes led to the recovery of three illegal weapons and felony charges, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun on the 1900 block of Brookside Drive in Bethlehem around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, the local police department said in a release on Thursday, June 30.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews fight 3-alarm fire at Allentown apartment building

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A firefighter was treated for heat and exhaustion at the scene of a fire in an Allentown apartment building. The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Gordon Street. Firefighters struck three alarms in case they had to evacuate more people,...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy