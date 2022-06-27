Fire reported at stone quarry in North Whitehall

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A 39-year-old man is dead after a tree he was cutting fell and landed on top of him. Pennsylvania State Police and numerous fire departments and emergency responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a homicide. The Lehigh Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are looking into the death of Michael Powers, 67. Police were sent to a home at the 4000 block of Lower Three Mile Lane in Lehigh Township around...
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man has died of injuries sustained in a crash more than a month ago. Roger Reinhart, 75, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The Allentown man died of complications from rib fractures...
Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Fire completely destroyed a home along the Delaware River on Tuesday. It was reported around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of River Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to Northampton County emergency dispatchers. Firefighters struck two alarms for additional manpower to the...
At least one person was hurt in a tractor-trailer crash that slowed traffic on Route 33 in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near milepost 5.6 in Lower Nazareth Township during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 29, according to a Twitter post from PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Authorities were investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old girl in a Berks County home Thursday morning. The child’s mother was in custody and considered a suspect after police officers found the child unresponsive in the home on the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township, township police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said.
POTTSTOWN, PA —The North Coventry Township Police Department say they are investigating a recent Retail Theft. Authorities state that the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, at approximately 3:31 PM, from Boscov’s department store located at 351 W. Schuylkill Rd. The pictured suspect is reported to be an adult white female approximately 50 years of age. The female suspect was observed stealing merchandise offered for sale by Boscovs and then fleeing the store.
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A man who died in a tragic mishap Wednesday night is being remembered for his devotion to faith and family. State Police say 39-year-old David Crossett was cutting down a tree when it shifted and fell on him. It happened in the 200 block of Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Township.
Thadius William McGrath, 35, of Chatham, Mass., was charged with murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of an instrument of crime, for a June 8 homicide in the Holland section of Northampton Township. McGrath...
A 75-year-old Allentown died Wednesday from injuries suffered May 9 in a crash on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. Roger Reinhart was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. in Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said. He died from complications of rib fractures, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.
READING, Pa. - A woman and her three children are displaced following a fire at an apartment building Wednesday. One person was also injured in the blaze. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in Reading shortly after 3 p.m. for a fire at a 2-unit apartment building.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The driver of an SUV has received a citation after a crash that injured the driver of a motorcycle over the weekend. The collision between the SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Center Street and Union Boulevard. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A major crash on Route 33 Wednesday morning caused a traffic jam lasting until early in the evening. Pennsylvania State Police say just before noon in Lower Nazareth Township, a tractor trailer heading southbound crossed over to the northbound side, hitting a flatbed trailer and tipping on its side.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Monday morning explosion at a Pennsylvania business injured one employee and caused a hazardous materials incident, Lehigh County officials confirmed. According to Lehigh County Special Operations, an explosion at a construction materials supplier in North Whitehall Township ruptured a pipe from a hot...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released updated information on a single-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Saturday. A third occupant in the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home along the...
A man seen on video racking a handgun outside Pennsylvania homes led to the recovery of three illegal weapons and felony charges, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun on the 1900 block of Brookside Drive in Bethlehem around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, the local police department said in a release on Thursday, June 30.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A firefighter was treated for heat and exhaustion at the scene of a fire in an Allentown apartment building. The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Gordon Street. Firefighters struck three alarms in case they had to evacuate more people,...
Comments / 0