Fort Wayne, IN

Cleanup of storm debris begins in Aboite and Waynedale

WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crews on Monday morning began picking up tree limbs and other debris from neighborhoods in Waynedale and Aboite Township hit hard by the powerful derecho that hit on June 13. Crews...

www.wane.com

wfft.com

Three Huntertown neighborhoods under boil water advisory

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Three Huntertown neighborhoods are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break last Thursday. Residents of Willow Ridge North, Rolling Oaks and Cascata are advised to boil their water before use. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Town of Huntertown said the town...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
wfft.com

Air quality alert in effect Thursday for parts of northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The level of ozone in Allen, Wabash and Huntington counties has been forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Thursday, June 30. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while an Air Quality Action Day for Ozone is in effect.
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Remembering the 2012 derecho ten years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ten years ago today, Fort Wayne was hit hard by a different derecho. That storm left parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio without power for at least a week. The storms will likely be remembered for years to come. Both derechos...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Jehl Calls For Trash Refund Amid Red River Transition To GFL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the City of Fort Wayne is set to transition from Red River Waste Solutions to GFL Environmental by weeks’ end, City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for city residents to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. According to our partnes in news at ABC21, Jehl is calling for the city of Fort Wayne to not pay Red River the full amount of their bill for the last month of service. He wants the city to take the leftover money and issue a refund to customers. His resolution calls for the city law department to make the final call as to how much Red River should be paid. Jehl wants the city to pay roughly half of the normal amount. He argues that a missed pickup is the same as no service at all. Jehl feels that now is the perfect time to demand, in his words, “justice” from Red River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Three Rivers Festival event street closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Three Rivers Festival is just over a week away. While that means that a local favorite is returning – it also means that there will be plenty of street closures and restrictions that you should be aware of when traveling in and around downtown Fort Waye.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Road closures announced for Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has released the road closures for the area’s largest festival coming up next weekend. The 53rd Annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 8 - 16 in downtown Fort Wayne at Headwaters Park. The fest features tons of family-friendly events like the Bed Race, Junk Food Alley, International Village, the TRF Parade, Chalk Walk, and the big fireworks finale. The festival’s 2022 concert lineup includes national acts like CeeLo Green and Ginuwine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off. When Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Where are the best places to watch Fort Wayne’s July 4 fireworks?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne’s firework show is Monday, July 4, at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will be lit off from the Indiana Michigan Power rooftop. You may be wondering, “where’s the best place to watch the fireworks?” With help from Visit Fort Wayne, we’ve broken down a few of the hot spots to see the action in the sky.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Red River fines resolution introduced at city council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council was able to move on with a resolution from Councilman Russ Jehl regarding Red Rivers fines at Tuesday’s meeting. Jehl had to attend the meeting via Zoom. Despite the 5:30 p.m. start time, he wasn’t connected via Zoom until 6:10 p.m., and wasn’t visible on camera until 6:16 p.m. At 6:42 p.m., Jehl could finally be heard in the meeting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pothole causes traffic tie-up on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pothole has caused a major traffic jam on Interstate 69 in southwest Allen County. Around 3 p.m., INDOT said crews were patching a pothole on southbound I-69 at the 300 milemarker, between the Airport Expressway and Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchanges. At that time, INDOT said one lane of the interstate was closed.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River

Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full as it leaves the city amid months of tension and missed pickups. Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River. Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Celebrate downtown mural at block party

A block party will be held downtown to commemorate a new public art piece Friday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. The mural, which has been installed in the alleyway behind Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island, honors Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club’s contributions to Fort Wayne. The dedication event is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Street Outreach connecting people in need with resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People in crisis tend to avoid the cops. Drugs, warrants or just being homeless make them wary of interaction with the police. But there are two local cops – with Vice & Narcotics at that – who are out there trying to help people with substance abuse and alcohol problems as their main focus and the associated problems that go with that lifestyle.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

West Nile virus detected in Steuben County mosquito sample

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported the state’s first case of West Nile virus for 2022. The case involves a person in Lake County in northwest Indiana. It also noted that the West Nile virus has been detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

City Council Approves $5 For Grant Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne can officially move forward with a grant program using about $5 million of federal pandemic relief funding for four grant programs after receiving Fort Wayne City Council approval Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Tim Berry of Crowe LLC, a city consultant, and Megan Butler, grant administrator, pitched the programs that will use $5.35 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan will designate $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Long-Awaited Change of Solid Waste Service Provider Happens This Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will get a long-awaited change in regards to trash and recycling collection this coming Friday. After more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions, GFL Environmental USA officially takes over the detail for City of Fort Wayne residents this Friday, July 1st. GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids. GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week. Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection customers became used to.
FORT WAYNE, IN

