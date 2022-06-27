Cleanup of storm debris begins in Aboite and Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the City of Fort Wayne is set to transition from Red River Waste Solutions to GFL Environmental by weeks’ end, City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for city residents to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. According to our partnes in news at ABC21, Jehl is calling for the city of Fort Wayne to not pay Red River the full amount of their bill for the last month of service. He wants the city to take the leftover money and issue a refund to customers. His resolution calls for the city law department to make the final call as to how much Red River should be paid. Jehl wants the city to pay roughly half of the normal amount. He argues that a missed pickup is the same as no service at all. Jehl feels that now is the perfect time to demand, in his words, “justice” from Red River.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO