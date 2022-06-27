ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Analyst Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average price target of $304.0 with a high of $350.00 and a low of $265.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Old Dominion Freight Line over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bm20H_0gNFKEqH00

This current average represents a 3.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $314.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Xcel Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Xcel Energy XEL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xcel Energy has an average price target of $76.29 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $71.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Micron Stock Is Falling

Micron Technology Inc MU shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance well below analyst estimates. Micron reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $8.64 billion, which was in line with analyst estimates, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Dominion#Old Dominion Freight Line#3m
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Nutanix

Within the last quarter, Nutanix NTNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $23.71 versus the current price of Nutanix at $14.68, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Nutanix...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Nosediving Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.61% to $108.00 amid overall market weakness as well as consumer confidence concerns. UBS Tuesday maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $209 to $167. Shares of growth stocks have been volatile in the month of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110....
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Patterson Companies

Within the last quarter, Patterson Companies PDCO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $37.75 versus the current price of Patterson Companies at $30.78, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 2,025 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,842,342 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1KLMj2WLM6ac4LyR574sUqYjmb4ufUigYs. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Where Mastercard Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mastercard MA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Mastercard has an average price target of $423.08 with a high of $453.00 and a low of $357.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 340 companies made new 52-week lows. NVIDIA NVDA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. Shopify SHOP's stock came under...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Public Storage

Public Storage PSA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Public Storage. The company has an average price target of $380.5 with a high of $440.00 and a low of $298.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Bitcoin Crash Could Hurt Kim Jong-Un's Weapons Tests

A plunge in the prices of cryptocurrencies has dwindled the value of digital coins stolen by North Korean hackers, potentially denting a key source of funding Kim Jong-Un would require to fund his ambitious weapons programs. What Happened: The recent cryptocurrency crash is hampering efforts of the Hermit Kingdom to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy