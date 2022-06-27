ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Sweetin Protest Video: Police Speak Out About Her Being Thrown to the Ground in Viral Clip

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles police department released a statement after several LAPD officers pushed “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin to the ground. On Saturday, the former child star protested the Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.

Protests have erupted across the country since SCOTUS announced its decision on Friday. The controversial ruling reversed nearly half a century of precedent. Now, celebrities are publicly speaking out about the decision.

On Saturday, “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was a part of the crowds of protestors who took to the streets of Los Angeles to express their contempt for the reversal of the long-standing ruling. In footage posted on social media following the event, viewers can see police shoving the 40-year-old actor. Local officers had formed a line in front of the demonstrators along a busy freeway.

Sweetin, dressed in all black and carrying a bullhorn, tripped over the curb before hitting the ground. Fellow protestors rushed to her side to help her back onto her feet. She later joined the crowd in repeatedly chanting: “No justice, no peace.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of the incident.

“The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway,” the department said in a statement provided to People magazine. “The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

Jodie Sweetin captured protesting controversial SCOTUS ruling

Michael Ade, the videographer who posted the video on social media, said Sweetin “was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” when police pushed her.

Per Ade’s account, Jodie Sweetin was “trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” when the fall happened.

“Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay!” Ade added in a caption of a post. “But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.” According to her reps, Sweetin didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Following the protest, Jodie Sweetin spoke out about her experience.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Per her IMDb page, Sweetin’s last role was as Vanessa in Just Swipe. She currently has two movies in post-production, including a Christmas movie.

