Portland, OR

Why Portland General Electric Company Shares Are Rising Today

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Portland General Electric Company POR shares are trading higher by 6.32% to $49.97 after the stock was selected to join the S&P Midcap 400.

Portland General Electric Company will replace Digital Turbine Inc APPS in the S&P MidCap 400. Portland General Electric Company's move to the S&P MidCap 400 will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 29.

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to Oregon residents.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week high of $57.03 and a 52-week low of $45.02.

