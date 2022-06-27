ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Where Varonis Systems Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Varonis Systems VRNS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0

Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Varonis Systems. The company has an average price target of $47.5 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $35.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Varonis Systems over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbejU_0gNFJedG00

This current average has decreased by 10.66% from the previous average price target of $53.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Nosediving Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.61% to $108.00 amid overall market weakness as well as consumer confidence concerns. UBS Tuesday maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $209 to $167. Shares of growth stocks have been volatile in the month of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Brilliant Earth Group Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Within the last quarter, Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fidelity National Info. The company has an average price target of $119.89 with a high of $146.00 and a low of $100.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Varonis Systems Vrns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 2,025 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,842,342 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1KLMj2WLM6ac4LyR574sUqYjmb4ufUigYs. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Public Storage

Public Storage PSA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Public Storage. The company has an average price target of $380.5 with a high of $440.00 and a low of $298.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Mastercard Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mastercard MA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Mastercard has an average price target of $423.08 with a high of $453.00 and a low of $357.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 1.26% to $676.86 Thursday afternoon. Shares of auto and auto manufacturers companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110....
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Micron Stock Is Falling

Micron Technology Inc MU shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance well below analyst estimates. Micron reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $8.64 billion, which was in line with analyst estimates, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Bitcoin Crash Could Hurt Kim Jong-Un's Weapons Tests

A plunge in the prices of cryptocurrencies has dwindled the value of digital coins stolen by North Korean hackers, potentially denting a key source of funding Kim Jong-Un would require to fund his ambitious weapons programs. What Happened: The recent cryptocurrency crash is hampering efforts of the Hermit Kingdom to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 4.41% to $100.57. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $115.58 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy