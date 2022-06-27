ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Analysts Have This to Say About Rivian Automotive

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Rivian Automotive RIVN within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 4 5 3 2 0

Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rivian Automotive. The company has an average price target of $60.07 with a high of $112.00 and a low of $24.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Rivian Automotive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvypN_0gNFJcro00

This current average has decreased by 24.75% from the previous average price target of $79.83.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

