I know it’s hard to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Lightning. As an organization, they came close to winning three straight Stanley Cups. They have a great arena, one of the league’s best owners and a relatively good chance of keeping most of their team together this offseason. As individuals, most of them have two rings, none pays state income taxes and they can go to the rink in flip flops most of the year. Yup, you won’t hear too many violins playing or find too many people crying about the Bolts’ loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO