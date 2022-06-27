Grand Teton National Park lifts indoor masking

JACKSON – Grand Teton National Park had lifted its requirement for wearing masks inside park buildings as Teton County’s risk for COVID-19 had previously declined.

However, by the time of this publication, the county’s risk rating went back up. This illustrates the quickly changing nature of the coronavirus, as the pandemic has gone on for well over two years.

After just one week at high risk for the coronavirus, the county had been back down to medium, based on a decrease in new COVID-19 positive hospital admissions. That had led to the national park announcing that masks would not be required inside Grand Teton’s buildings. That itself reversed recent rules that masks would be mandatory .

Then, on Friday, the county said the risk level had moved up too high. It had resumed counting out-of-county visitors in recent weeks, in an effort to track how tourists spread the virus. Efforts to reach park representatives on Saturday were not successful.

“The most significant change in guidance when in the High Community Level is that the CDC recommends all individuals wear a well-fitting mask when indoors in public locations,” according to the Teton County Health Department on Friday. At medium-risk level, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home when sick, testing when symptomatic and wearing a mask to limit exposure.

Last summer, Teton County entered the high-risk level in late August and remained at that elevated level for months.

The Wyoming News Exchange contributed to this news report.