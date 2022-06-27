ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Feige addresses Chris Hemsworth’s future as Thor in the MCU

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Things are looking positive for Thor going forward in the MCU after Kevin Feige shared his hopes for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. The Marvel head revealed he thinks there are "lots" more Thor stories to tell.

Speaking at the press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder , Feige said: "Well, there are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them – and that's where all of our stories come from. And the question is, 'Have you told all the great Thor stories from the comics in movies?' The answer is no. There are lots of them."

The Marvel boss continued: "I've always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character, [but] it's almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor. I think of all of our cast, not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel players who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see."

We don’t yet know how Hemsworth’s Asgardian will play into the MCU future. But we might soon find out as Feige also teased some big announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

"It’s the first time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others," Feige said about their upcoming Hall H appearance. "Now I think almost everything that we discussed three years ago has been released so we're excited to go and talk about the future."

This comes after Feige told Told Film in our new cover feature that the future of the MCU will soon become clearer. "As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," he said in the new issue, which is now available to buy.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 7. While you wait, check out our guide to the other confirmed Marvel Phase 4 releases, as well as the lowdown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order .

